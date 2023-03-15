Kira is the baby otter that arrived from Arauca to Santiago de Cali a couple of weeks ago after a long journey and now receives professional treatment at the Cali Zoo.

This beautiful mammal since its arrival in the capital of the Valley is in ex situ conservation programwhich seeks to guarantee the viability of this species in the long term, so that it can then be reintroduced to its natural environment.

It sustains a very healthy life. youEvery day he grows and gains weight; that is why the amount of milk you consume is recalculated daily.

Upon arriving at CaliKira consumed 30 milliliters of milk and currently, every three hours is fed with 60 milliliters of milk. Always with the corresponding care.

Kira presents an inflammation in her left elbow, this causes her keepers at the Cali Zoo, twice a day perform physiotherapy along with some baths with infusion papaya and pineapple, supplemented with magnesium sulfate to help reduce inflammation of your tissue.

Physiotherapy consists of some stretching on your arm with warm wet cloths so that you can loosen up, since your mobility in this part of your body it is currently slightly limited.

Taking into account that otters at Kira’s age live in burrows, rarely going outside, the baths for this baby are made very carefully controlling the temperature.

All the bathrooms that they should be done with lukewarm water and at the end try to dry it as quickly as possible so that this change does not affect it.

The operation for Kira’s arrival in Cali began with his transfer from Arauca in a Bell 206-Ranger helicopter of the Air Combat Command No.4; to the Casanare Air Group located in Yopal.

There, a King-350 aircraft from the Military Transport Air Command-CATAM was waiting for her; this to finally carry out the air transfer to the Air Combat Command No.7 in Cali, Valle del Cauca.

Kirpa, is the giant river otter calf that arrived at the Zoo on February 25 after being rescued by environmental authorities in the Arauca region. Currently, she continues to receive the necessary care 24 hours a day for her recovery due to how small she is.

.

Comments