Where does evil come from in a person, is “evil” only a philosophical and theological category, what are its most prominent forms in Slovakia, when can we say that a person is “really evil”, how to effectively fight evil and not succumb to it, and why Christ himself led according to the biblical tradition, a dialogue with the personification of evil – the Devil? In an exclusive discussion on an exceptional topic, the questions of Michal Oláh, the editor of the week, will be answered by lawyer Roman Kvasnica and priest Leo Pawlak.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

