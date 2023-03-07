Home Sports Champions League: After final chaos 2022: UEFA wants to compensate Liverpool fans
Sports

Champions League: After final chaos 2022: UEFA wants to compensate Liverpool fans

by admin
Champions League: After final chaos 2022: UEFA wants to compensate Liverpool fans

Status: 07.03.2023 2:00 p.m

After the chaos surrounding the 2022 Champions League final in Paris, UEFA announced that it would reimburse Liverpool FC supporters who had traveled with them for the tickets.

UEFA announced that a special reimbursement system would be introduced. This would compensate the holders of all 19,618 tickets Liverpool had been allocated for the final. Liverpool FC announced that it would manage the settlement.

Chaotic scenes at the stadium

The final against Real Madrid (0-1) started more than half an hour late because of chaotic scenes at the stadium. Many ticket holders did not come to the arena before the game started, or did not do so in time. The police used tear gas, more than 230 people were injured. An independent inquiry last month found UEFA to be primarily responsible for the problems in Paris.

“We have considered numerous public and private opinions and we believe that we have developed a comprehensive and fair system,” UEFA General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis was quoted as saying in the statement. He thanked Liverpool’s supporters associations Spirit of Shankly and Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association for the exchange.

“UEFA has partially acknowledged its part in the fiasco by promising to compensate fans,” Spirit Of Shankly said on Tuesday. “But it doesn’t excuse or exonerate UEFA from criticism or reduce the need to implement any recommendations from the independent investigation.”

See also  France, 42-year disqualification after headbutting and elbowing the referee

You may also like

Scattered considerations on fantasy football after the 25th...

Superfoods: Here comes kale

Two killer whales are slaughtering sharks in South...

Jason Joseph becomes European Indoor Champion over 60...

Harrison Barnes on first technical foul in 10...

Hangzhou Asian Games official theme promotion song “From...

European Athletics Championships: Hurdle sprinter Enrique Llopis remains...

Serie A: unavailable, injured and suspended for matchday...

Proceedings against show jumper Ludger Beerbaum were dropped

Two ultralight planes collided in Guidonia, killing the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy