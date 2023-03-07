Status: 07.03.2023 2:00 p.m

After the chaos surrounding the 2022 Champions League final in Paris, UEFA announced that it would reimburse Liverpool FC supporters who had traveled with them for the tickets.

UEFA announced that a special reimbursement system would be introduced. This would compensate the holders of all 19,618 tickets Liverpool had been allocated for the final. Liverpool FC announced that it would manage the settlement.

Chaotic scenes at the stadium

The final against Real Madrid (0-1) started more than half an hour late because of chaotic scenes at the stadium. Many ticket holders did not come to the arena before the game started, or did not do so in time. The police used tear gas, more than 230 people were injured. An independent inquiry last month found UEFA to be primarily responsible for the problems in Paris.

“We have considered numerous public and private opinions and we believe that we have developed a comprehensive and fair system,” UEFA General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis was quoted as saying in the statement. He thanked Liverpool’s supporters associations Spirit of Shankly and Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association for the exchange.

“UEFA has partially acknowledged its part in the fiasco by promising to compensate fans,” Spirit Of Shankly said on Tuesday. “But it doesn’t excuse or exonerate UEFA from criticism or reduce the need to implement any recommendations from the independent investigation.”