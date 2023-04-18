Champions League: Baskets Bonns reach Final Four

Status: 04/18/2023 10:16 p.m

The Baskets Bonn celebrate the greatest international success in the club’s history and have reached the Final Four of the Basketball Champions League.

Die Baskets Bonn won the decisive third quarter-final game against the French team Straßburg IG with 83:77 (44:46) on Tuesday evening (April 18th, 2023) and won the series 2:1. The final tournament has not yet been scheduled.

The guests had a much better start and were leading 26:21 after the first quarter. Straßburg extended the lead to 33:23 (14th minute). But thanks to the once again strong US duo TJ Shorts and Javontae Hawkins, Bonn closed the gap to 44:46 at the break.

Bonn turns the game

Coach Tuomas Iisalo’s team confirmed their good form after the break. With 54:50 (25th) the Baskets turned the match around for the time being and showed a good reaction even after being 63:65 behind (30th). The Bundesliga side started the final quarter with a 13:2 run (76:67/35) and never gave up their lead.

The best pitcher was Spielmacher Shorts with 24 points. Hawkins (15) and Sebastian Herrera (13) were also convincing.