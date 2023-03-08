BVB is out. Dortmund lose the round of 16 second leg of the Champions League at Chelsea. After the defeat, Borussia’s frustration was vented to referee Danny Makkelie. Some statements could have consequences.

Borussia Dortmund was eliminated from the Champions League after a mixed performance at Chelsea. After ten wins in a row, BVB suffered their first bankruptcy of the year – and got angry at the referee after the game.

KAI Havertz took a two-step approach. Then he stopped and began to take small tripping steps. The Chelsea midfielder slowly approached the ball at the penalty spot and shot it against the post with his left hand. The Londoners remained 1-0 against BVB. Until Danny Makkelie changed his mind. The referee had recognized criminal behavior by several players when taking the penalty. Players from both teams were in the penalty area before Havertz shot. First and foremost, two Chelsea FC professionals.

Makkelie interpreted the rule very pettily and had the penalty, which he had only given after the intervention of the video referee because of an extremely controversial handball by Marius Wolf, repeated. Havertz did better the second time and sunk the penalty to make it 2-0. It was the preliminary decision in the round of 16 second leg of the Champions League. After winning 1-0 in the first leg, BVB lost 2-0 and were eliminated from the Champions League.

Emre Can, Marco Reus and Nico Schlotterbeck (from left) talk to Makkelie What: Action Images via Reuters

After the bitter defeat, Dortmund felt frustration and anger towards the referee. Immediately after the final whistle, the players stormed Makkelie and talked to him. Attempting to reduce frustration. “I can understand that Dortmund are angry. We would have been too if it had gone that way for us,” said Havertz.

“It was the referee’s fault. I just do not understand. I don’t give a shit who walks in first. The referee was arrogant the whole game,” said BVB midfielder Emre Can. BVB lost undeservedly because of the referee: “I have no idea if he was afraid of the fans. That just doesn’t work, then Uefa should send another referee.”

“This is a tangible scandal”

Expert Matthias Sammer was even clearer than Can. “Chelsea deservedly advanced. But the penalty plus the repetition – that’s a solid scandal. That just doesn’t work, there doesn’t have to be a rule keeper. Makkelie is a very, very arrogant person. If that’s the rule, I would tell my players we always walk in on penalties,” Sammer said on Amazon Prime.

Kai Havertz puts his penalty on the post, but is allowed to repeat it What: AFP/GLYN KIRK

The problem: In addition to two Chelsea professionals, Salih Özcan from Dortmund also ran into the penalty area. The midfielder cleared the ball bounced off the post by smashing it out of the box. Dortmund coach Edin Terzic wisely analyzed Makkelie’s decision: “I think it was a very tough decision to give the penalty. It was much more bitter that it was repeated again. I would have been very curious if he would have repeated it if Havertz had met him. It was two evenly matched games, and like Chelsea, we deserved to go through.”