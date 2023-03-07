Il Chelsea is in the quarters of Champions League after beating 2-0 the Dortmund at Stamford Bridge, overturning the 0-1 draw in the first leg. In London, the team of Potter he played an aggressive first half full of chances – including an inside post and a goal disallowed by Havertz – unlocking the match in the 43rd minute with Sterling. At the start of shooting the doubling of Havertz from penaltyfirst wrong but made to repeat by the Var and realized.

THE MATCH

In the worst season in recent years, the Chelsea returned to the top eight best teams in Europe. Potter’s lineup in front of his own audience was able to replace the 0-1 immediately at the home of Dortmund in the first leg, with a convincing performance along the lines of the one in Germany where, however, mistakes in front of goal cost dearly. In the most important moment of the season, the Blues have been able to throw their hearts beyond the important absences, capitalizing with Sterling e Havertz the many opportunities had, suffering the just. For Dortmund, dominant in the Bundesliga in 2023 and first equal to Bayern, the 0-2 in London is a cold shower.

The record straight the Chelsea but he put them right away. The Blues’ aggressive all-out start cornered the Dortmund by Terzic from the start, with the liveliness of Joao Felix and the incursions with the ball by Havertz. In the 5th minute Brandt’s injury upset Borussia’s plans and in the minutes in which the Germans resumed their measures on the pitch, the Blues came close to taking the lead several times with Havertz stopped first by the inside post and then by offside from Sterling which canceled out a beautiful goal.

Matter of time. After the only ring of the first half by Dortmund with the free-kick from Reus rejected in flight by Kepa, Chelsea returned to drumming in the yellow and black half of the pitch, finding the lead in a daring way in the 43rd minute: after an insistent action by Kovacic on left, Chilwell’s assist fished in the box Sterling who, after having completely smoothed the ball at first, threw it under the crossbar.

The return to the field after half-time then made the difference. Immediately a handball by Wolf led to penalty kicked twice from Havertz; the first, kicked on the post, was retaliated due to the early entry into the area of ​​the Dortmund defenders and on the second, a better copy, the decisive 2-0 for qualification arrived. In fact, in the second half Chelsea lowered their center of gravity, leaving Dortmund few opportunities to reopen the accounts, however wasted by Bellingham and Wolf.

—

THE TABLE

CHELSEA-DORTMUND 2-0

(and. 0-1)



Chelsea (3-4-3): Arrizabalaga; Fofana, Koulibaly, Cucurella; James, Kovacic (37’s Pulisic), Fernandez (42’s Zakaria), Chilwell; Sterling (27th Loftus-Cheek), Havertz, Joao Felix (22nd Gallagher). His disp.: Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Chalobah, Mudryk, Ziyech, Chukwuemeka, Hall. All.: Potter.



Dortmund (4-1-4-1): Meyer; Wolf, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Emre Can; Brandt (5′ Reyna), Bellingham, Salih Ozcan (19′ st Bynoe-Gittens), Reus; Haller (32′ st Malen). A disp.: Kobel, Unbehaun, Dahoud, Hummels, Modeste, Meunier, Passlack, Rothe, Coulibaly. All.: Terzic.



Referee: Makkelie (Olanda)



Markers: 43′ Sterling, 8′ st rig. Havertz



Ammonite yourself: Fernandez, Arrizabalaga, Chilwell, Cucurella (C); Sule, Wolf, Bellingham (D)



Expelled: Nobody

—