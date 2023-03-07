The Unit for Victims, within the framework of agreement No. 1327 – 2022 entered into with the Organization of Ibero-American States (OEI), with the aim of improving the social, cultural and educational conditions of the victims of the armed conflict, through the support of projects of social and community endowment, provided elements of sports endowment to commune five of the municipality of Quibdó.

Soccer balls, mats and gymnastics rings are part of the 16 accessories that the community that feels related to these activities will have at their disposal, to enjoy them in a healthy coexistence. This project will allow the generation of meeting spaces between the population of the commune.

This is done in order to carry out compliance with the actions and measures defined in the Return and Relocation Plan, where the Quibdó Mayor’s Office presented, before the Unit for Victims, the project for the implementation of Special Community Accompaniment Schemes .

Yilmar Mena Córdoba, president of the Eight Association of this commune, was present at this delivery and pointed out: “We are very happy, because we were already waiting for this and today it is being fulfilled. This is an initiative that helps to mitigate somewhat the difficulty of insecurity that is experienced today in Quibdó. It is good to bet on sport, because it is life and health, it restores us and unites us. This delivery will benefit approximately 20,000 people who make it up. It is a bet that supports adolescents, young people and children through sports and recreation, and these activities help the development of the entire community”.

The territorial director of the Unit for Victims in Chocó, Vanessa Palacios, stated: “The Victims Unit provides support within the framework of the process of return and relocation of ethnic communities, through the Special Community Support Schemes, where It is intended to contribute to the roots of the territories, to strengthen their productive capacity and that there is effectively greater sustainability in the territory”.