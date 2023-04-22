What happened to Heriberto Sandoval, comedian of Happy Saturdays?
One of the characteristics of Heriberto Sandoval is his ability to criticize through humor.
Recently he has spoken about topics such as mobility, agriculture and the economy of Colombia.
The versatility in the subjects has to do with Sandoval’s education. He is a lawyer with different specializations and a publicist.
Among other things, he gives talks and conferences helping people to become disciplined, through humor.
He also published a book in which, through a fable, he teaches personal growth.
It is dedicated to helping the victims of the armed conflict through educational and humorous content.
In 1995 he broke a Guinness record for telling more than 400 jokes in a short time.
Share on your Instagram account everything related to Pacífico Cabrera, one of its most emblematic characters.
He has done interviews with politicians of different ideological trends, always with humor and current affairs.
He is considered one of the references of humor in Colombia, taking into account his ingenuity and intellectual capacity.