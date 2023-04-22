Home » What happened to Heriberto Sandoval, comedian of Happy Saturdays?
What happened to Heriberto Sandoval, comedian of Happy Saturdays?

What happened to Heriberto Sandoval, comedian of Happy Saturdays?

What happened to Heriberto Sandoval, comedian of Happy Saturdays?

Social networks

One of the characteristics of Heriberto Sandoval is his ability to criticize through humor.

Facebook – Caracol Television

Recently he has spoken about topics such as mobility, agriculture and the economy of Colombia.

Facebook

The versatility in the subjects has to do with Sandoval’s education. He is a lawyer with different specializations and a publicist.

Facebook

Among other things, he gives talks and conferences helping people to become disciplined, through humor.

Facebook

He also published a book in which, through a fable, he teaches personal growth.

Facebook

It is dedicated to helping the victims of the armed conflict through educational and humorous content.

Facebook – Caracol Television

In 1995 he broke a Guinness record for telling more than 400 jokes in a short time.

Facebook – Caracol Television

Share on your Instagram account everything related to Pacífico Cabrera, one of its most emblematic characters.

Facebook – Caracol Television

He has done interviews with politicians of different ideological trends, always with humor and current affairs.

Youtube – Happy Saturdays

He is considered one of the references of humor in Colombia, taking into account his ingenuity and intellectual capacity.

Youtube – Happy Saturdays

