In 2013 the bianconeri lost in the quagmire of Istanbul and were eliminated: here are all the last eliminations before the round of 16

“This is not football!”. This is not football. Until the defeat in Lisbon, this was the last image linked to Juventus out of the Champions League groups. To pronounce it at the end of the first half is Antonio Conte, then at the helm of the bianconeri, furious with the referee Pedro Proença. It is 11 December 2013 and in Istanbul Buffon and his teammates would have been eliminated from Mancini’s Galatasaray. Unusual time, we play at 2 pm. Reason? The day before, seven minutes of snow had brought the Turk Telekom Arena to its knees, forcing Uefa to postpone the match. Little changes, however, because ice and mud will make the field impracticable that afternoon as well. Moral of the story: in the 40th minute of the second half, Pogba loses the ball, from there a long ball that Drogba hits with his head for Sneijder’s shot, with the former Inter Milan sending his old rivals to the Europa League: “What are we talking about? We played in a quagmire! ”, Says Conte after the match. His Juve will win the championship with 102 points, also touching the triumph in the second European competition. The ride to the final that was to be played at the Stadium ends in the semifinals. Who will make the bianconeri cry? Benfica itself.

restaurant from 100 euros — In that edition Juventus only won against Copenhagen. He does it on the fifth day, in Turin, after the first leg ended 1-1. Quagliarella responds to Jorgensen, then Wiland’s saves on Giovinco and Vidal and Tevez’s sensational error in recovery. Even at home against Galatasaray, with three goals in the last 10 ‘of the game: Quagliarella scores 2-1 in the 42nd minute, definitively recovering the initial goal of the usual Drogba on Bonucci’s fatal mistake (“I made a mistake, I will work every day to improve ”, The defender will write on Twitter), but a minute later here is Bulut’s header. Do not panic, after all, two draws had arrived in the first two days also the year before, but in the end it was qualification. However, Juventus did not unlock, collecting only one point out of six against the Real of Ancelotti and Ronaldo. Out immediately, a few months later Conte’s famous outburst will arrive: “You can’t sit at the 100 euro restaurant with 10 euros on your head”, his answer to those who asked him how much better could be done in Europe. From there the farewell and the arrival of Allegri, who reached the final in Berlin. Who knows if it is not a good omen. See also Treviso, nerves tense: the summit is already far away

the brawl of Montero — Juventus’ first group elimination since the Champions League replaced the Champions Cup (i.e. since 1992) was over 20 years ago. November 8, 2000, Arzano was awarded a Jackpot worth over 30 million euros while Ancelotti’s bianconeri fell disastrously in Athens. 15 days earlier, Hamburg had walked to Turin thanks to the black and white harakiri. Davids gets kicked out for a double yellow card, while Zidane gets a direct red by reacting with a header to a foul suffered by Kientz. Winning against Panathinaikos may therefore not be enough, but even a defeat comes with the Greeks. 3-1, the former Paulo Sousa opens the dance. A nightmare evening for Van der Sar, now a prisoner of his ghosts, and Kovacevic. Goalkeeper and striker: in short, it works little or nothing. Juve is out of everything, they can’t even hit the Uefa Cup, seeing as many as 50 billion lire go up in smoke. The climate is bad, the demonstration takes place in Caselle. Landed in the night in Turin, the team is greeted in an unpleasant way by a group of young fans, who have the brilliant idea of ​​pushing Zidane, the pupil of Montero. The latter, not exactly a quiet type, elegantly takes off his glasses, puts them back in the case and, within a few seconds, starts chasing those wretches, filling them with blows.

the defeat of Ferrara — In Athens, at the center of the defense, there was Ciro Ferrara, who in 2010 was chosen as a coach beating the competition of Spalletti. The season is going well until November, even in the Champions League. Draws with Bordeaux and Bayern, two wins with Maccabi. But then everything gets jammed, in Italy and in Europe. In France comes a clear defeat (2-0), so that the last of the group at home against Bayern becomes a matter of life and death. It ends badly, 1-4 complete with a goal from a penalty by goalkeeper Butt. The public contests, the two worst players on the pitch are Diego and Melo, paid 25 million in the summer and labeled as the shots that would have made Juve great again. Ferrara, who was to be the new Guardiola, will be sacked in January. Thirty-year-olds like Cannavaro, Camoranesi and Trezeguet will be escorted to the door at the end of the season. In short, Juventus decided to restart. Let’s see if it will do it again. See also The Quincitava is imposed with the young Third in the standings in group B.

October 25, 2022 (change October 26, 2022 | 00:14)

