Champions League: Inter Milan steps on the brakes on euphoria

Inzaghi spoke of an “extraordinary” performance that gave his team an excellent starting position for the second leg next Tuesday (9:00 p.m.). Then the three-time CL winner (1964, 1965, 2010) wants to have the sixth final in the premier class under wraps. The final will take place in Istanbul on June 10, with the second finalist being determined between defending champions Real Madrid and Manchester City (first leg 1-1).

“The lads know what needs to be done,” said Inzaghi, recalling the quarter-finals when Inter, also in the first leg, beat Benfica 2-0 away and laid the foundations for progress. This was achieved on Wednesday in front of more than 75,000 spectators in the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium with a dream start with two quick goals from Edin Dzeko (8th) and Henrich Mchitarjan (11th).

Reuters/Claudia Greco



“It was a crazy start, but crazy good for us,” explained Dzeko. “From the first minute we had a great desire to win,” said Mkhitaryan, player of the match. “But it’s not over yet. A great fight awaits us.”

Milan not finished yet

Milan, meanwhile, must first get over the shock of the home defeat and gather themselves for the second meeting. “We need a big game for that,” said coach Stefano Pioli. He remains optimistic. “I know my team, my players and I know what we’re capable of.” However, Milan have also lost three city duels in a row for the first time since the 1994/95 season.

The “Rossineri” then hope for the use of winger Rafael Leao, who missed the first leg due to an adductor injury. The fast and dangerous attacker wants to be fit again by Tuesday. Midfielder Ismael Bennacer, who was substituted with a knee injury, is worrying.