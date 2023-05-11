Home » Champions League: Inter Milan steps on the brakes on euphoria
Champions League: Inter Milan steps on the brakes on euphoria

Inter Milan are on course for their first Champions League final in 13 years. After the comfortable 2-0 win in the first leg of the semifinals against AC Milan on Wednesday, the “Nerazzurri” are trying not to let themselves be infected by the Tifosi’s euphoria. “There’s still a bit to go before we can fulfill a dream we’ve had since August,” emphasized Inter coach Simone Inzaghi and continued to demand full concentration.

Inzaghi spoke of an “extraordinary” performance that gave his team an excellent starting position for the second leg next Tuesday (9:00 p.m.). Then the three-time CL winner (1964, 1965, 2010) wants to have the sixth final in the premier class under wraps. The final will take place in Istanbul on June 10, with the second finalist being determined between defending champions Real Madrid and Manchester City (first leg 1-1).

“The lads know what needs to be done,” said Inzaghi, recalling the quarter-finals when Inter, also in the first leg, beat Benfica 2-0 away and laid the foundations for progress. This was achieved on Wednesday in front of more than 75,000 spectators in the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium with a dream start with two quick goals from Edin Dzeko (8th) and Henrich Mchitarjan (11th).

The direction is right, but Inter coach Simone Inzaghi doesn’t want to know anything about the final yet

“It was a crazy start, but crazy good for us,” explained Dzeko. “From the first minute we had a great desire to win,” said Mkhitaryan, player of the match. “But it’s not over yet. A great fight awaits us.”

Milan not finished yet

Milan, meanwhile, must first get over the shock of the home defeat and gather themselves for the second meeting. “We need a big game for that,” said coach Stefano Pioli. He remains optimistic. “I know my team, my players and I know what we’re capable of.” However, Milan have also lost three city duels in a row for the first time since the 1994/95 season.

The “Rossineri” then hope for the use of winger Rafael Leao, who missed the first leg due to an adductor injury. The fast and dangerous attacker wants to be fit again by Tuesday. Midfielder Ismael Bennacer, who was substituted with a knee injury, is worrying.

