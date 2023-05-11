AFP journalist dies in Ukraine

10.05.2023

Agence France-Presse said its reporter Arman Sodin was killed in a rocket attack in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, on Tuesday. According to Reporters Without Borders and the Committee to Protect Journalists, 11 journalists, media team fixtures or drivers have been killed so far while covering the war in Ukraine.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) The 32-year-old AFP video coordinator Arman Soldin (Arman Soldin) was killed in a rocket attack in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine on Tuesday (May 9).

Other AFP journalists present said rockets hit the outskirts of Chasiv Yar, a small town near Bakhmut that has been hostile to Ukraine in recent months, at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The center of the Eastern battle.

The Agence France-Presse news team and a group of Ukrainian soldiers were attacked by rockets. A rocket landed near Sodin, and Sodin was killed on the spot. Other members of the AFP team were not injured.

“The entire agency mourns the loss of Sordin,” AFP chairman Fabrice Fries said.

“His death reminds us of the risks and threats journalists face every day when covering the conflict in Ukraine.”

Sordin, a French citizen, was born in what is now the capital of Bosnia, Sarajevo, according to Agence France-Presse. He traveled to Ukraine to report on the war the day after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and has regularly traveled to the front lines in recent months.

Journalists killed in Russia-Ukraine war By AFP correspondent Alman Sordin On May 9, 2023, AFP video coordinator Arman Soldin was killed in a rocket attack in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine. At the time of the incident, the Agence France-Presse news team and a group of Ukrainian soldiers were attacked by rockets. A rocket landed near Sodin, and Sodin died on the spot. AFP chairman Fabrice Fries said Sordin’s death showed “the risks and threats journalists face every day when covering the conflict in Ukraine”. Journalists killed in Russia-Ukraine war Ukrainian journalist Bitic Ukrainian journalist Bohdan Bitik was killed by suspected Russian snipers in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on April 26, less than two weeks after AFP journalist Sordin was killed. Batik was assisting Corrado Zunino, a reporter for the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, who was shot in the shoulder. “Repubblica” pointed out that when they were attacked, both journalists were wearing bulletproof vests with “Press” (Press) printed on them. Journalists killed in Russia-Ukraine war French journalist Leclerc Imhoff On May 30, 2022, French journalist Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff (Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff), who works for the French TV station BFMTV, was hit by missile fragments during a humanitarian evacuation operation in the Luhansk region of Ukraine. , resulting in the death of the 32-year-old reporter. Journalists killed in Russia-Ukraine war Lithuanian documentary filmmaker Kvida Lavicius On April 2, 2022, Lithuanian documentary filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius was found lying on the street in besieged Mariupol with gunshot wounds to the head and chest. Reporters Without Borders pointed out that the cause of Kvedalavicius’ death is not yet known, but he was captured by Russia a few days before his death. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense tweeted that Kvedalavicius was killed by Russian occupiers while trying to leave Mariupol. Journalists killed in Russia-Ukraine war documentary filmmaker reynolds On March 13, 2022, American documentary filmmaker and former New York Times reporter Brent Renaud was shot in the back of the neck by Russian soldiers while passing through the Irpin checkpoint in the northwest of Kiev. His fellow Colombian journalist, Juan Arredondo, was injured and taken to hospital. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan expressed condemnation of Russia in an interview. He called Reno’s death shocking and said the Biden administration would respond “appropriately” to Russia as it gets more information. Journalists killed in Russia-Ukraine war photojournalist zakun On March 1, 2022, Yevhen Sakun, a photojournalist for Ukrainian TV and a special correspondent for the EFE news agency, died after being shelled by Russia on a TV tower in the capital Kiev. The attack, which also killed four other people, was condemned by international and European journalists’ federations as a war crime. The picture shows the Kiev TV Tower under shelling. Journalists killed in Russia-Ukraine war Photojournalist Zatsevsky, producer Kuvshnova On March 14, 2022, a Fox News film crew was hit by artillery fire near the Ukrainian capital Kiev. Cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and producer Olexandra Kuvshynova were killed in the attack, which also left reporter Benjamin Hall critically injured in the leg. Zatsewski has covered the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. Pictured is photojournalist Zatsevsky. Journalists killed in Russia-Ukraine war Russian journalist Paulina On March 23, 2022, Russian journalist Oksana Baulina was killed by Russian artillery fire in Kiev. She was working for The Insider, a Russian outlet, when she was filming the scene of a Russian rocket attack on a shopping mall that also killed another civilian. Paulina worked for the anti-corruption foundation of Russian opposition figure Navalny (Alexei Navalny) and has left Russia. The foundation was outlawed by the Russian government as an extremist organization last year, forcing many of its staff to flee the country. Journalists killed in Russia-Ukraine war citizen journalist shakilov Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova mentioned on her personal social media that citizen journalist Dilerbek Shakirov was shot dead by Russian soldiers on the outskirts of Kherson on February 26, 2022. The picture shows a military truck entering Kherson.

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to Sordin on Twitter, praising his bravery.

“With his bravery, he was on the front line reporting from the first hours of the conflict. Bringing us the truth. Our hearts go out to his family and colleagues.”

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense also issued a statement on Twitter, expressing “sincere condolences” to Sordin’s family and colleagues.

“He gave his life to bring the truth to the world. His spirit and his work will live on.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also paid tribute to Sordin. She said the world was grateful for the journalists who lost their lives covering the conflict. “Journalism is fundamental to a free society.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered his condolences in a speech at Freedom House in Washington. “Today, we were saddened to learn that AFP video reporter Arman Sodin died in the line of duty in eastern Ukraine. Our condolences go out to his family and loved ones, as well as the entire AFP family.”

According to statistics from Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), including Sodin, at least 11 journalists, permanent members of media teams or drivers have been killed while reporting on the Ukrainian war.

RSF Secretary-General Christophe Deloire praised the courage of journalists who report on the war every day and called Sordin’s death “a tragedy for all who defend independent and reliable information”.

