Angelini pharma invests 505 million dollars with JCR to treat epilepsy

Listen to the audio version of the article

Angelini pharma invests in the treatment of epilepsy. The company has in fact reached a collaboration agreement to develop innovative therapies for the treatment of epilepsy with JCR Pharmaceuticals, an international pharmaceutical company of Japanese origin, but today growing globally, between the United States, Europe and Latin America and active in the study of rare and genetic diseases.

The agreement

The deal reached between the pharmaceutical company, part of the Angelini industries multi-business group, and JCR aims, through an investment of up to 505.5 million dollars, to develop and commercialize innovative biological therapies for the treatment of epilepsy. At the end of the preclinical development phase thanks to the agreement signed and strongly desired by the CEO of Angelini industries, Sergio Marullo di Condojanni, the historic Italian company will have the exclusive license right to nominate the therapeutic drugs identified in the context of the collaboration, for the clinical development and commercialization outside Japan. Angelini Pharma in fact operates directly in 20 countries and is one of the subsidiaries of Angelini Industries, a multi-industry and international group founded in Ancona in 1919, a solid and diversified industrial reality which employs approximately 5,800 employees and is present in 21 countries with a turnover of over 2 billion euros, generated in the sectors of health, industrial technologies and consumer goods.

The development in the area of ​​mental health and epilepsy

The new agreement is part of Angelini pharma’s growth strategy in the therapeutic area of ​​mental health, with a specific focus on epilepsy. It is a disease that is estimated to affect more than 50 million people worldwide and represents one of the most common, serious and debilitating neurological conditions. The signing of the JCR agreement comes after another important investment had already been made in 2021 with the acquisition of Arvelle Therapeutics and the consequent exclusive marketing license for Europe of a revolutionary drug, Cenobamate, also for the treatment of epilepsy, worth up to $960 million.