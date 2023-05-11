Home » Shooting in a Mercedes factory in Germany: two dead, killer arrested
The person responsible for this morning’s shooting at a facility has been arrested Mercedes Benz. Two 44-year-old men were killed. No further details of what happened in the 56 factory are known at the moment Sindelfingenwhere the S-class is being assembled. The shooting “occurred around 7.45am,” there are no further details, but the situation is now “under control,” said Ludwigsburg police spokeswoman Yvonne Schachte. Dozens of agents are on site. According to Bild, which cites some employees of the plant, the killer, immediately arrested, would have opened fire in the foremen’s office area. The 53-year-old shooter is said to be an external employee of a logistics company.

In a note, the police specified that it was the security personnel of the plant who arrested the suspect and handed him over to the police, the man allegedly resisted. “The shooting occurred in a factory shed which has been evacuated and employees are currently being cared for by police and company support staff. Police and rescuers are still at the scene. The entire plant has been checked and secured. There was and is no danger for the population”. The motive is unknown at the moment.

