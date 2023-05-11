Home » «Tonight we will all see the game together with the cardinal»- Corriere TV
The rumors from the Maradona stadium in Naples awaiting the challenge that could be worth the Scudetto

Nino Luca, correspondent / AGTW / CorriereTv

Everyone wants a selfie with Sister Paola, a Neapolitan, and Sister Cristina, originally from Indonesia, but an “active Neapolitan”, both huge fans of the blue team. The two nuns have reached the Maradona stadium where the celebrations have already begun for a championship that feels ever closer. “We will watch the game in community together with the cardinal,” explains Sister Paola. Did Maradona become a saint? «The “Dios” as a little girl I used to go to see his matches». (AGTW)

May 4, 2023 – Updated May 4, 2023 , 8:59 PM

