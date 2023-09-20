Home » Injury Woes Continue: Carlos Correa Placed on Injured List with Plantar Fasciitis
Sports

Injury Woes Continue: Carlos Correa Placed on Injured List with Plantar Fasciitis

by admin
Injury Woes Continue: Carlos Correa Placed on Injured List with Plantar Fasciitis

Twins’ Shortstop Carlos Correa Placed on Injured List with Plantar Fasciitis

The Minnesota Twins announced on Wednesday that they have made the tough decision to place their star shortstop, Carlos Correa, on the 10-day injured list due to ongoing plantar fasciitis.

Correa, who has been dealing with this foot injury since last May, took a few days off last week in an attempt to rest and heal. However, during Monday’s game in Cincinnati, the discomfort in his left foot intensified, forcing him to leave the game after chasing a fly ball in the short left-field area.

Following an MRI scan, the team decided to disable Correa and focus on his recovery. In the corresponding move, the Twins promoted promising outfielder Trevor Larnach from Triple-A St. Paul to fill the vacant roster spot.

Correa and the Twins have been working tirelessly to manage the pain in his foot over the past year, but the efforts have yielded limited success. Despite not being in peak physical condition, Correa has continued to play throughout the season, driven by his dedication to the team and his desire to contribute on the field.

The Twins organization is hopeful that the time off will allow Correa to undergo intensive treatment and recuperate fully from this nagging injury. The team, along with Correa, understands the importance of being patient and ensuring his long-term health and performance.

As the Twins move forward without Correa, they will certainly miss his presence on the field and his contributions to the team. However, they remain optimistic about the abilities of Trevor Larnach and believe he will be a valuable asset during Correa’s absence. The Twins will continue to support Correa in his healing journey and eagerly await his return to the lineup.

You may also like

scored for Ascoli in Serie B – Corriere...

Excitement and Hope: Taiwanese Athletes Shine at Hangzhou...

New York Mets Suffer Embarrassing Blooper in Loss...

20% of new cars purchased are now fully...

Chinese Women’s Football Team Seeks Redemption at Asian...

Elye Wahi, the French hope on whom Lens...

Sao Paulo’s Decision: James Rodríguez to Receive Fortaleza...

Left-handed with the bloody ball: the shocking mural

The Hangzhou Asian Games: Enhancing Multicultural Exchanges and...

Baseball star Ohtani is not allowed to pitch...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy