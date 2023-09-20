Injury Woes Continue: Carlos Correa Placed on Injured List with Plantar Fasciitis

Twins’ Shortstop Carlos Correa Placed on Injured List with Plantar Fasciitis

The Minnesota Twins announced on Wednesday that they have made the tough decision to place their star shortstop, Carlos Correa, on the 10-day injured list due to ongoing plantar fasciitis.

Correa, who has been dealing with this foot injury since last May, took a few days off last week in an attempt to rest and heal. However, during Monday’s game in Cincinnati, the discomfort in his left foot intensified, forcing him to leave the game after chasing a fly ball in the short left-field area.

Following an MRI scan, the team decided to disable Correa and focus on his recovery. In the corresponding move, the Twins promoted promising outfielder Trevor Larnach from Triple-A St. Paul to fill the vacant roster spot.

Correa and the Twins have been working tirelessly to manage the pain in his foot over the past year, but the efforts have yielded limited success. Despite not being in peak physical condition, Correa has continued to play throughout the season, driven by his dedication to the team and his desire to contribute on the field.

The Twins organization is hopeful that the time off will allow Correa to undergo intensive treatment and recuperate fully from this nagging injury. The team, along with Correa, understands the importance of being patient and ensuring his long-term health and performance.

As the Twins move forward without Correa, they will certainly miss his presence on the field and his contributions to the team. However, they remain optimistic about the abilities of Trevor Larnach and believe he will be a valuable asset during Correa’s absence. The Twins will continue to support Correa in his healing journey and eagerly await his return to the lineup.