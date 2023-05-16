Champions League: Lautaro Martinez shoots Inter Milan against AC Milan in the final

Status: 05/16/2023 10:58 p.m

Inter Milan also won the second leg against AC Milan 1-0 (0-0) on Tuesday (May 16, 2023) and confidently reached the final in the Champions League. There it is against Manchester City or Real Madrid.

The opening minutes of the game were reminiscent of the raid that AC Milan succumbed to in the first leg against Inter Milan. Inter immediately pushed the pace, looking to extend their 2-0 lead (Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan had decided the first game in the early stages). But unlike a week before, Milan had an answer ready and became dangerous themselves.

Three Milan chances in six minutes

Theo Hernandez provided a kind of wake-up call with a powerful long-range shot from 30 meters that went just over the goal. The “Rossoneri” then stormed off happily, but were unlucky in the end. First Sandro Tonali was a little late to put the ball into the empty goal after Olivier Giroud had served it (10′). Shortly thereafter, Tonali prepared in an exemplary manner, but Brahim Diaz shot too timidly from the best position into the arms of Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana (11′).

As a result, the extremely intense game played mainly between the penalty areas. Inter were the more dangerous side, but the team lacked the necessary precision or idea in crucial moments. However, it was obvious to the “Nerazzurri” that they were brimming with self-confidence – no wonder given the result in the first leg and six other competitive wins in a row. The fact that Inter have kept clean sheets in four out of five knockout games in the Champions League and never been behind only broadened their chests.

Only Liverpool managed what AC Milan wants to achieve

There was actually nothing that spoke for local rivals Milan. Especially since he has only won two of the last eight competitive games and has already lost three games against Inter this season. On top of that, the premier class statistics spoke extremely for the team of coach Simone Inzaghi. In the history of the competition, only one semi-finalist had missed out on the final after winning by at least two goals in the first game – FC Barcelona made that mishap in the 2018/19 season against Liverpool FC (0-4 after a 3-0 win ).

And what happened after the short Milan urge phase gave little hope of a turnaround in the semi-final derby. Inter controlled the ball, the pace and the opponent, who after the unused chances could not combine into the rival’s penalty area for a long time. In the 38th minute it became dangerous again for the first time. Rafael Leao stormed towards the Inter goal with a single action, but just missed the far corner on his left-footed shot.

Maignan saves Milan, referee overlooks Inter-Red

However, the hosts then wanted to ensure that there were no doubts in the first place. Dzeko headed the ball in behind Hakan Calhanoglu’s free-kick, but a brilliant reflex from Mike Maignan prevented Inter from taking the lead in the second leg (39′). It would probably also have been the decision in the fight for the finals. So Milan could at least take a little bit of hope with them into the second half.

This hope should actually have been nurtured after a few minutes. Francesco Acerbi deliberately stepped on Tonali’s foot far away from the ball – but referee Clement Turpin neither recognized this assault nor did the video referee intervene (52nd). The red card that was actually due was surprisingly absent – and Milan were denied the chance to make the comeback with a majority.

Martinez ends last AC dreams

Instead, the decision was made 20 minutes later. Lautaro Martinez was freed by Romelu Lukaku in the penalty area and the Argentine surprised Maignan in the near corner, scoring the 1-0 lead (74th) – and 3-0 in the overall standings. At least now it was clear: Inter will reach the final of the Champions League for the first time since winning the title in 2010.

Keeping a clean sheet, winning for the ninth consecutive year, beating the rivals for the fourth time this season – it was a triumphant evening for Inter. The crowning glory is only June 10th – on this day the final of the Champions League takes place in Istanbul. Who the opponent will be will be decided on Wednesday (May 17th, 2023) in the second leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid. The first leg ended 1:1.