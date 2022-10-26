The Nerazzurri host the Czech team to snatch the pass for the round of 16 after the four points against Barcelona

Francesco Sessa

A victory to mathematically qualify for the round of 16 of the Champions League with one day to spare. But for Inter it would be enough to do the same result as Barcelona, ​​committed at the Camp Nou against Bayern Munich. Simone Inzaghi wants to close the work, after the four points against the blaugrana who have put their fate in the hands of the Nerazzurri. Appointment against Viktoria Plzen at San Siro, Wednesday at 6.45pm.

Inter-Plzen, what you need to know

Inter-Plzen: Dzeko in gol 2.00 VERIFY 1.90 VERIFY 1.77 VERIFY By clicking on CHECK, you are directed to the bookmaker’s website to verify the principles referred to in art. 5.6 of the guidelines of the Law 9 August 2018, n.96.

The prediction: Dzeko in goal — After the good entry into Florence in place of a dull Correa, Dzeko is ready to go back to teaming up with Lautaro Martinez from the first minute. The Bosnian is a man of important nights: just think of the goal against Sheriff and the brace against Shakhtar Donetsk last year, two matches at San Siro comparable to the one coming against Viktoria. And the former Roma scored in the first leg match in Plzen, the only goal in this edition of the Champions League. Scorer Dzeko is given at 2.00 by Sisal, 1.90 by Goldbet, 1.77 by LeoVegas. See also Skateboard breakdancing has become a performance item in Beijing Games-Qianlong.com.cn

How the two teams arrive — Inter have officially restarted. Three consecutive victories in the league (against Sassuolo, Salernitana and Fiorentina), also considering the Champions League there are four in the last five, with the Camp Nou equalizer that smacks of triumph. In Florence the race did not stop, with Mkhitaryan’s 4-3 at the last second amidst the protests of the Tuscans. Viktoria Plzen also won over the weekend: 3-1 against Banik at home and solid first place in the league, four points clear of Slavia Prague with one game less.

The statistics — The other team from Prague, Sparta, are the only club in the Czech Republic capable of beating Inter in European competition, 3-1 in September 2016 in the Europa League. There are nine total matches for the Nerazzurri in Europe against Czech teams, with the balance completed by six wins and two draws. Two wins and one draw in the Champions League, with the only match played at San Siro ending in a draw: 1-1 with Slavia Prague in September 2019, at the time of Antonio Conte. The first leg match against Plzen was the first match between the two teams.

The odds of Inter vs Viktoria Plzen — The bookmakers have no doubts: Inter are over-favorites against Viktoria Plzen. The odds for sign 1 are 1.14 for Snai, 1.13 for Better and PlanetWin, 1.12 for Sisal. While a success of the Czech team goes from 30.00 of 888Sport and LeoVegas to 22.00 of Sisal, passing through 28.00 of GoldBet and 26.00 of Bet365. The odds for a tie are 10.50 for Betfair, 9.50 for Better and 9.00 for Sisal. In short, the operators give very few chances to the guests. Also considering the -1 handicap for Inter: the odds in this case are 1.40 for Bet365, 1.36 for Betfair and Sisal. See also Lazio, is the "anti-germ" cure Immobile?

The probable formations — There is expectation for the return of Romelu Lukaku, who is heading towards the rediscovered call-up for the match against Viktoria. As mentioned, in front of the 1 ‘it will be up to Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez.

Inter (3-5-2) — Onana; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Dzeko. All.: Inzaghi.

Viktoria Plzen (4-2-3-1) — Stanek; Havel, Tijani, Hejda, Jemelka; Kalvach, Bucha; Mosquera, Vlkanova, Kopic; Ill. All.: Wrist.