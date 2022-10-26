After the defeat of the first leg, the Spurs have rectified the situation in group D: with a win they can mortgage the qualification

After a week off, the Champions League is back with the fifth day of the group stage. Tottenham-Sporting is played in London, valid for group D: kick-off on Wednesday 26 October, at 9 pm, at Tottenham Stadium. Conte’s team is first, but still not sure of the qualification: winning this match would close the games, definitively or almost. He will therefore have to bring home the three points and, perhaps, hope for a favorable result in the other race scheduled.

Tottenham-Sporting, what you need to know

PRONOSTIC — Tottenham enjoys the underdogs. Since the odds of 1 are particularly low (between 1.43 and 148), we can think of making it more attractive with a scorer combo: Wednesday’s will be a special match for Harry Kane, who has already scored 21 goals in 28. appearances with Tottenham in the Champions League. In the event of a goal against Sporting, he would enter the top five English scorers in the history of the competition, beating Steven Gerrard (21). The combo 1 + Kane scorer has an odd of 2.15 on Netbet, while it reaches a maximum of 2.20 on Sisal.

HOW THEY ARRIVE — After an exciting start, the Spurs have held back in the Premier League where they have come down three defeats in their last five games (against Newcastle last weekend, and then with Manchester United and Arsenal), which slipped them to third place. On the other hand, the situation in the league has improved for the Portuguese: the team is still fourth, behind Benfica, Braga and Porto, but has returned from four victories in the last five races (against Casa Pia, Varzim, Santa Clara and Gil Vicente). The last defeat dates back to September 17 at home with Boavista. See also Jellyfish in the Mediterranean, how to recognize the dangerous ones. Nightmare Caravella

PREVIOUS — Tottenham and Sporting have met only once before in European competition, with the Portuguese club winning 2-0 on matchday two of this Champions League. More generally, Sporting have only won two of their 15 away games to England in European competitions: a 4-2 win in Southampton in the Uefa Cup in October 1981 and a 3-2 win in Middlesbrough in March 2005, again in the Uefa Cup. On the other hand, Tottenham have won six of their seven home games against Portuguese sides (including qualifiers): their only defeat came to Benfica in March 2014 in the Europa League.

THE QUOTE — Starting from 1X2, Tottenham enjoys the favors of the prediction. Sign 1 fluctuates from 1.43 for Snai to 1.47 for NetBet, Novibet and Betfair. The 2, on the other hand, is worth 6.75 on Snai, 7.00 on Sisal, Planetwin, Better, LeoVegas and Goldbet. It reaches a maximum of 7.40 on 888Sport. Finally, the odds relating to the draw are 4.50 on Sisal, Betfair and LeoVegas, 4.75 on Snai, NetBet and Novibet. Sporting’s last three Champions League goals came in the first minute of the match (1) or from 90 ‘onwards (2). The Portuguese side scored two goals in injury time in a 2-0 win against Tottenham in their second match this season. For this reason, the Over 0.5 2nd time for the visiting team is far from ruling out: the odds are 2.40 on Better and Goldbet.

RARELY — One market to consider is the one related to the number of goals. One figure suggests an Over rather than an Under match. Since the start of the 2019/20 season, Tottenham’s ten matches in the Champions League group stage have seen a total of 41 goals (23 in favor, 18 against), with a very high average of 4.1 per game. And in fact the bookies seem to agree with this prediction: the hypothesis that at least three goals arrive is worth 1.60 on Betfair, 1.66 on LeoVegas. In the case of a combo, the 1 + Over 2.5 is the most probable (1.95 on Sisal, 2.00 on Snai and Better). See also Omar Di Felice, 4000 km by bike in the Arctic: "I was one step away from giving up"

EXACT RESULT — Instead, focusing on the exact result, the most likely is that of the first leg, this time from Spurs. The 2-0 is worth, in fact, 7.50 on Sisal, LeoVegas, while it reaches the maximum of 7.85 on NetBet and Novibet. The 1-0 ranges from 7.20 by Better to 8.40 by Netbet, while the 2-1 “starts” from 8.00 by LeoVegas until reaching 8.75 by Sisal. The first score that takes into account the victory of the visiting team is 0-1, which however is able to pay 18 times the stakes on LeoVegas, even 21 on Sisal. Finally, it is unlikely that no goal will arrive in the 90’s: the 0-0 is worth 1.00pm on Sisal, 2.00pm on Snai, 4.50pm on Novibet.