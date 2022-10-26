Home World Philippines, 6.4 magnitude earthquake. Dozens of injured, an international airport closed
A strong 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the Philippines. The quake was recorded near the mountainous town of Dolores in the northern province of Abra. The main shock was followed by numerous aftershocks. At least 26 people were injured and the authorities decided to close an international airport and evacuate the largest hospital in the area.

Some ancient churches in Abra and Ilocos Norte also suffered damage, the civil protection office said. Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Manotoc has set a closing day for schools and officials have been told not to go to work as authorities need to verify the integrity of the buildings.

In July, a magnitude 7 earthquake, also in the mountainous province of Abra, caused landslides and cracks in the ground, killing 11 people and injuring several, according to an official tally.

