China Civil Aviation Network News: On the afternoon of October 24, China Civil AviationThe Party Committee of the Airworthiness Certification Center held a meeting of the theoretical study center group (expanded) to study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Lv Xinming, director of the center and deputy secretary of the party committee, presided over the special study. The members of the party committee team made key speeches focusing on the theme of this theoretical study, and the heads of various departments participated in the study. The meeting also conveyed for the first time the spirit of the party group of the Civil Aviation Administration to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

The meeting held that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a very important meeting held at a critical moment when the entire party and the people of all ethnic groups are embarking on a new journey to build a socialist modernized country in an all-round way and marching toward the goal of the second century of struggle. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China reviewed and summarized the work of the past five years and the great changes of the new era in ten years. The political declaration and action plan for the people of all ethnic groups in the country to win the new victory of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. The First Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China elected Comrade Xi Jinping to continue to serve as General Secretary of the Central Committee. Fully affirmed, it shows that the “two establishments” have been deeply written on the great journey of the new era, written on the hearts of the whole party, the whole army and the people of all ethnic groups in the country, uniting and leading the whole party, the whole army and the people of all ethnic groups in the country for our party. The people’s victory over all risks and challenges on the way forward and from victory to victory provides a fundamental guarantee, and is the greatest certainty and confidence for our party to deal with all uncertainties. The decisions, arrangements and achievements made at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will definitely play a very important role in guiding and guaranteeing the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country, the comprehensive promotion of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and the new victory of socialism with Chinese characteristics. effect.

The meeting held that in the past five years and ten years in the new era, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core has coordinated the overall strategy of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the world‘s unprecedented changes in a century, and promoted the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation into an irreversible historical process. The Party has established Comrade Xi Jinping as the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the entire Party, and establishes the guiding position of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The great ten-year change in the new era is the great victory of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s strategic thinking on governing the country, the Party’s continuous struggle for a century, and the Party’s leadership of the people to win a major struggle with many new historical characteristics. Support the political consciousness of “two establishments” and “two maintenances”; Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is a major theoretical innovation achievement of the modernization of Marxism in China, which profoundly reveals the way of governing the country and strengthens the The belief and belief of the party’s innovative theory; the comprehensive promotion of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization is a great creation of our party based on the basic national conditions of our country, and it has strengthened the confidence and determination of the giant ship my country to advance through the waves; the courage to self-revolution is our party’s greatest achievement. The distinctive character and the great self-revolution to answer the “question of the cave” have further strengthened the sober and perseverance of the Chinese Communists in the new era to stick to their mission and take a new road to exams.

The meeting emphasized that the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made a comprehensive plan for the development of the party and the country, insisting that high-quality development is the primary task, development is the first priority, and it emphasized that science and technology are the primary productive force, talents are the primary resource, and innovation is the primary resource. The first driving force is that the verification center system must be accurately understood, systematically grasped, and fully implemented. It is necessary to deeply understand the strategic positioning of the system development of the new era and new journey verification center, stand in the overall situation of the development of the party and the country, keep in mind the “bigger of the country”, and complete the development of the industrial chain of the civil aviation industry, improve the technical content, increase the added value of the industry, and promote the The mission of extending traditional manufacturing to the high end of the value chain and driving the development of strategic emerging industries has firmly become an important support for basing itself on a new development stage, implementing new development concepts, building a new development pattern, and promoting high-quality development. Vigorously carry forward the great spirit of party building, ensure high-quality development with high-quality party building, focus on improving the core competitiveness of the certification center system technology, and accelerate the establishment of a world-class airworthiness certification system, world-class airworthiness certification capabilities, and world-class capabilities. It will accelerate the establishment of an airworthiness review and post-certification management system that meets the development needs of my country’s civil aviation industry and covers the entire life cycle, and enters the first phalanx of international civil aviation airworthiness certification.

The meeting requested that the party organizations at all levels and all party members and cadres in the verification center system should implement the work requirements of the CAAC party group, and earnestly do a good job in the study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

To fully understand the significance of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

Party organizations at all levels and all Party members and cadres in the verification center system must effectively improve their political positions, take studying, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as the primary political task at present and in the future, strengthen organizational leadership, make careful arrangements, and make use of the theory of the Party committee. The central group, “three meetings and one class”, special counseling reports and other forms of earnest study and discussion, in-depth study and understanding of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and further in-depth understanding of the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, and further enhance the “four consciousnesses” , strengthen the “four self-confidences”, more resolutely achieve the “two safeguards”, and effectively unify thoughts and actions into the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and always ideologically, politically, and actionally aligned with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core Maintain a high degree of consistency, and quickly set off an upsurge of learning, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

It is necessary to fully and accurately understand the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

Party organizations at all levels and all Party members and cadres in the verification center system should carefully study the report of the conference, study the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the Party Constitution, study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the First Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee, and study the work report of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and other related matters. According to the spirit of the document, the members of the Party Committee of the Certification Center System should take the lead in studying the original text, fully and accurately understand the spiritual essence, and take the lead in thinking about and implementing measures.

It is necessary to make every effort to plan the high-quality development tasks and measures of the certification center system

Guided by the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, we will make every effort to plan the key tasks and specific tasks for the next period. Focus on the themes of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, deeply grasp the central tasks of the party, correctly understand the will of the country and the expectations of the people, adhere to the drive of innovation, have the courage to cross the gap, take pride in obtaining good and fast results, and ensure the safe operation of models. , take pride in climbing the world‘s peak of science and technology, work one after another, constantly improve its own construction, and effectively transform the achievements of studying, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China into the high-quality development of the certification center system during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period. For specific tasks and measures, we will work hard and move forward courageously, and strive to contribute more to the construction of a strong civil aviation country and a strong manufacturing country. (Contributed by China Civil Aviation Airworthiness Certification Center）