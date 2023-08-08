Champions League: PSV surprise Sturm in the first leg

PSV Eindhoven dominated the game from the start and took the lead after just four minutes through Isaac Babadi. The Dutch hardly let Sturm come into play after that and extended their lead to 3-0 thanks to a brace from captain Luuk de Jong (22nd, 32nd). Practically out of nowhere, Jon Gorenc-Stankovic reduced the deficit to 1:3 (40th) after a corner before the break. After the change of sides, Sturm seemed a bit more stable, but was also lucky that PSV missed a few sitters. Sangare scored the 4:1 (73rd).

As in the previous year, Sturm threatens to end in the third qualifying round, in 2022 the Graz Dynamo Kiev had to admit defeat in extra time. The promoted team has secured five million euros for reaching the play-offs. The loser can at least console himself with a fixed place in the group stage of the Europa League. Eindhoven failed last year in the CL play-off at Glasgow Rangers (2: 3) – a duel that could take place again in 2023. Because the last hurdle is PSV or Sturm der Sieger from the duel between Rangers and Servette Geneva.

1-0 for PSV (4th min)

Sturm Graz had little access to the game and lost 4:1 in the end.

Cold shower after four minutes

Sturm coach Christian Ilzer had previously described the club from the Eredivisie as “real caliber”. The Dutch runners-up, who won the national Supercup against Feyenoord Rotterdam on Friday, impressively demonstrated this even after Gregory Wüthrich (3rd) had a first chance to attack. Johan Bakayoko was attacked too little in the penalty area and served Babadi, who quickly fired and scored his first European Cup goal in the corner. Not even four minutes were played there. Patrick van Aanholt almost followed up with a long-range shot, and there was not much missing (10′).

The Grazers, where Alexander Prass was in the starting XI, were unable to get the tricky wingers Noa Lang and Bakayoko under control in heavy rain, which was also evident when they conceded the second goal. Bakayoko’s speed put him through on the side against the sliding David Affengruber, and his cross beheaded de Jong from four yards into the far corner. As if that wasn’t enough, Kjell Scherpen was able to parry a long shot, but was powerless against the quick-reacting de Jong’s sweep.

2:0 by Luuk de Jong (22. Min)

The Grazers are too far away from the opponent and are punished again.

Goal out of nowhere

The Dutch, who started without Philipp Mwene, were extremely sure of the ball, faster, more tricky and had an easy game with the Grazer system with their midfield diamond. A rebuff was in the air, but a sign of life from the guests followed almost out of nowhere after a standard situation. Gorenc-Stankovic climbed the highest after a Böving corner kick and hit a powerful header. Graz were lucky almost immediately that a goal by the Dutchman was disallowed for offside following a VAR decision (42′). In addition, Scherpen saved from a deflected long shot to the corner (45 + 1).

Stankovic hits with a head (40th min)

Before the break, Graz scored an important goal after a corner.

Only a short gasp after the break

Ilzer brought in Dante for David Schnegg at the break. However, there was more stability on the left side of defense only in the early minutes, when the Styrians also failed to finish a good counterattack with accuracy (55′). Otherwise there was nothing offensive to see, but only on the part of the Ilzer troops. PSV combined at will with the storm defence, but initially missed chances carelessly. After a wonderfully initiated Bakayoko preparatory work, Van Aanholt shot wide (60′), de Jong (62′) and Bakayoko (63′) failed at Sturm’s goalie, and a De Jong volley went wide (68′).

Header goal by Sangare (73.min)

Ibrahim Sangare increases to 4:1 after a free kick.

Once the favorite was allowed to cheer. A free kick from Joey Veerman headed Sangare into the corner. The Styrians almost made it 2:4 – again out of nowhere – a volley from Tomi Horvat just missed (86′). The game ended 4-1, just like the first direct duel in the Europa League two years ago. After the first defeat in the fourth game of the season, Sturm’s dream of the premier class, like last year, should already be over after the third round.

Comments on the game:

Christian Ilzer (Sturm coach): “That was bitter. But you also have to say that PSV showed us the limits and were the better team in every respect. They were definitely the best team we’ve played against when I was Sturm Graz coach. They take a 2-0 lead with the first two shots on goal, and that sucked all the confidence out of our bodies. We haven’t found any means to get a grip on this class of this team. In the end it was a clear defeat for us, a lesson that we experienced.”

Peter Bosz (PSV coach): “We entertained the crowd and created a few chances, but I don’t think we played well in the first half. In the second half, the team stuck to our agreements better and created many opportunities. We should have rewarded ourselves more often. If you want to reach the group stage, you shouldn’t be too quick to settle. I know that my team can play even better.”

Stefan Hierlander (Storm Captain): “It is a very, very bitter evening. There was just not enough of us in every phase of the game, we were shown our limits. We’ve seen that if we don’t put the basics on the pitch, we’re outplayed and we’re always late. A class team like Eindhoven takes advantage of that. That’s why the game went the way it did. After going 2-0 down, we tried to show a reaction as a team. That didn’t work either, then we conceded the 0:3. These are all neck punches that are difficult to process. Communication wasn’t good either. It’s bitter because we have big plans. Now we have to analyze a lot of things because a lot of things didn’t go right.”

Champions League, third qualifying round, first leg

Tuesday:

PSV Eindhoven – Sturm 4:1 (3:1)

PSV Stadion, SR Petrescu (ROU)

Torfolge:

1:0 Readers (4.)

2:0 de Jong (22.)

3:0 de Jong (32.)

3:1 Gorenc-Stankovic (40th)

4:1 Sangare (73.)

PSV: Benitez – Teze, Ramalho, Boscagli, Van Aanholt – Veerman, Babadi (65./Saibari), Sangare – Bakayoko (84./Vertessen), de Jong (84./Pepi), Lang

Sturm: Scherpen – Gazibegovic, Affengruber, Wüthrich, Schnegg (46./Dante) – Gorenc-Stankovic – Hierländer (70./Serrano), Prass, Kiteishvili (70./Horvat) – Böving (78./Fuseini), Wlodarczyk (61. /Teixeira)

Second leg on August 15 (8.30 p.m., live on ORF1) in Graz – promoted team in the play-off against Glasgow Rangers or Servette Geneva

