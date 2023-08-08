Home » Messina Denaro operated in L’Aquila. The stay won’t be short
Legal Messina Denaro, conditions incompatible with 41bis

Messina Denaro’s conditions “have worsened and are not compatible with harsh prison”. This is what the lawyer of the mafia boss Alessandro Cerella affirms, arguing that “he must be assisted 24 hours a day”. Cerella met the boss in the L’Aquila prison at the end of July. “In a very short time – he adds – we will present an application for hospitalization”.

