　　Original title: Champions League quarter-final match announced Real Madrid meets Chelsea again

The draw ceremony for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals was held on the 17th. The defending champion Real Madrid drew their old rival Premier League giants Chelsea, and played against the “Blues” in the Champions League knockout rounds for three consecutive years.

Last season, the two teams also met in the quarter-finals, when Real Madrid won with a total score of 5:4 in the two rounds. In the earlier 2020-2021 season, the two teams had played against each other in the semi-finals, and Chelsea won and advanced with a total score of 3:1.

Another matchup in this half of the area is also a strong dialogue. The defending Premier League champion Manchester City will face the Bundesliga “overlord” Bayern Munich.

In contrast, the overall strength of the other half of the area appears to be slightly inferior-AC Milan will compete with Naples for Serie A “infighting”, while Inter Milan will compete with Portuguese Super League powerhouse Benfica for a ticket to the semi-finals.

The first-leg quarter-finals will take place on April 11 and 12, with the second-leg a week later. (Reporter Xiao Yazhuo)

