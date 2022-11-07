Champions League round of 16: Liverpool meet Real Madrid again, Bayern face ParisFly into the homes of ordinary people

Xinmin Evening News (Reporter Lu Weixin) The draw for the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League round of 16 will be held at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland at 7 o’clock tonight. After drawing lots, the much-anticipated strong dialogue came as promised. Among the 8 groups of confrontations, the direct dialogue between the last champion and runner-up Real Madrid and Liverpool, and the direct dialogue between Paris Saint-Germain and the Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, which are aiming to win the championship, attracted the most attention.

Real Madrid and Liverpool are the most successful teams in the Champions League in recent years. The two teams met in the Champions League finals in the 2017-18 and 2021-22 seasons. The second encounter has a bit more meaning of “revenge”. However, so far this season, Liverpool’s performance in the Premier League has been ups and downs. It has not only defeated Manchester City, Tottenham and other powerful performances, but also lost to the embarrassing moments of Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at the bottom of the standings. Compared with Real Madrid with a stable record, the Red Army coach Klopp doesn’t seem to have much confidence.

Another set of strong dialogue will be presented by Paris and Bayern. Last season, the Ligue 1 giants coached by Pochettino were reversed by Real Madrid in a good situation and bid farewell to the Champions League early. At the end of the season, Pochettino was dismissed. This season, after the new coach Galtier took office, the team is still hard to meet opponents in Ligue 1, but in the Champions League group stage, it missed the top of the group with a very small disadvantage, and can only meet Bayern coached by Nagelsmann early. . If you only look at the strength of the cards, Paris may be slightly better than Bayern, but the latter’s rich European experience and heritage may play a very important role in the knockout rounds, with Messi, Mbappe, Neymar this Paris, which has a luxurious attack line, may be more difficult than imagined to break through the bottleneck of the Champions League for many years.

According to the schedule, the first round of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League this season will start in the early morning of February 15, 2023, Beijing time (the same below), and the final championship and runner-up finals will be played in the early morning of June 11, 2023 in the famous Turkish Ataturk Olympic Stadium starts.

This season’s Champions League quarter-final matchup:

Leipzig vs Manchester City

Bruges vs Benfica

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

AC Milan VS Tottenham Hotspur

Frankfurt vs Naples

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea

Inter vs. Porto

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich