As of: 03/21/2023 8:44 p.m

With a 1-0 win, the FC Bayern players secured a good starting position for the second leg of the CL quarter-finals against Arsenal. In front of 20,000 spectators in the Allianz Arena, Lea Schüller became the match winner.

The Bayern women beat Arsenal 1-0 thanks to strong goal scorer and saver Lea Schüller. This gives them a good starting position for the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals next Wednesday (March 29).

Bayern rewarded after a difficult start

Bayern initially struggled and got stuck in their own half because they didn’t have the ideas to play off the midfield of the English guests. After a good twenty minutes, the Munich team managed to free themselves from Arsenal’s pressing: the hosts had several chances, but Lea Schüller, Klara Bühl and Georgia Stanway initially missed the opening goal.

In the 39th minute, the FCB women attacked again. Lea Schüller captured the ball in midfield, passed it to Maximiliane Rall, ran into the box and converted Rall’s cross with a header to give Bayern a 1-0 lead.

Munich women save several times on the line

The second half belonged to Arsenal. The guests almost equalized in the 61st minute, but first Schüller saved with a header, then Saki Kumagai hit the line. Less than ten minutes later, the Bayern women were challenged again and had to fend off several shots on goal. This time it was Schüller who saved heavily on the line.

Bayern didn’t come into play at all in the second half and was only challenged in defence. The goal scorer and rescuer Schüller had to be replaced after almost 80 minutes. The Munich women saved the lead for the rest of the season and were able to celebrate a 1-0 win in the end.

Source: BR24Sport 21.03.2023 – 8:55 p.m