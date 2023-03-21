Home News January 2023 Worldwide Youth Devotional
News

January 2023 Worldwide Youth Devotional

by admin
Download Photo

The elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will speak at a worldwide youth meeting on January 29, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. Salt Lake City Time.

Young people are encouraged to come together with their respective groups or families to participate in this event, which will cover the youth theme 2023.

The event will be German on chiesadigesucristo.orgin the Gospel Library application, on Resources evangelical media It is on Youtube channel.

The youth theme for 2023 is “I can do all things through him who strengthens me” (Philippians 4:13). This theme encourages youth to look to Jesus Christ as a source of strength in all they do. The theme will be the focus of FSY conferences and can be used in weekly activities, camps, and Sunday classes to unite the youth of the Church.

Music and resources on the theme of youth

The album and theme song for 2023, youth theme materials, activity ideas and other information can be found at giovani.chiesadigesucristo.org.

January-2023-youth-devotionalDownload Photo
