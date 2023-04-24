Champions League sprint, Lukaku and Leao relaunch Inter and Milan – Calcio

Inter in bursts, Milan with confidence. THE breaking latest news

While waiting for the double derby of the Champions League, the two Milanese players don’t miss the appointment with the victory to keep the backup solution for 2023-2024 in their sights, fourth place. Thanks to the grace received, Lukaku will play in the Italian Cup, but he is also starting to celebrate in Serie A: it is the first goal since August, the first brace in over two years, an invigorating injection of confidence for the saturated season finale. Leao responded to the Belgian with an author’s brace, which brought the Rossoneri back to success after two draws. The efforts of the Champions League do not weigh for now. There is the rule of three in the first three races of the afternoon. In addition to Inter, Udinese also wins with a three-goal difference (on a Cremonese who are on their way back to Serie B) reaching Turin and Fiorentina in ninth place, one more than Monza. In fact, the Brianza players prevailed over the Viola by recovering two goals with Pessina’s penalty overtaking. Milan momentarily harpoon Roma in fourth place, waiting for tomorrow’s postponement with Atalanta. It’s not a health walk because Lecce, after a penalty first granted and then denied to Theo Hernandez (phosphorescent with unsightly fuchsia hair), eat away the advantage with a header from Bamba with the goal wide open. Tonali, however, invents a kiss assist for Leo who paves the way for Pioli with his head. In the second half the Portuguese first devours his double then finds it with a diagonal and Pioli replaces him giving him a standing ovation. For Baroni’s Lecce, an expected but not painless stop because Verona are just two points away in the fight for salvation.

Di Maria's goal in the 82nd minute canceled for the Bianconeri

Romelu Lukaku wakes up from a long torpor, after a season marred by global disaster, scores a brace that brings Inter back to success after five matchdays (the first away game after two months) and relaunches the Nerazzurri’s ambitions. Another shot in the arm for Inzaghi, after the magnificent conquest of the semi-final of the Champions League, which allows Inter to set off in pursuit of fourth place in the standings. Empoli held the field with dignity for a time, but then gradually gave way. The Belgian gives him the lead with a diagonal shot, De Vrij hits the crossbar, then Lukaku doubles his lead and finally gives an assist for Lautaro for the final 3-0. Given Verona’s advance, Empoli is beginning to think that salvation, which they already believed was safe, must be won by playing with less sufficiency.

The third goal is from Lautaro Martinez

Harakiri of Fiorentina, who begins to pay for an April with three fixed commitments a week. After having risked squandering a three-goal lead in the Conference, the Viola start with the turbo at Monza’s home. Two goals in 13′ with Kouame’ and Saponara seem to secure the three points. But Palladino’s Monza is a serious matter: after having liquidated Inter, Fiorentina is also slowly cooking, with its made in Italy built by Galliani with Berlusconi’s money. The first goal was lucky, with a shot by Caprari deflected casually by Biraghi, but the second was on the conscience of Martinez Quarta who let Mota play him. Pessina’s 3-2 was thwarted by the var, but in the second half the former Atalantino scored from a penalty and it was three heavy points.

After Sampdoria also for Cremonese the defeat on the 31st day has the flavor of a farewell to Serie A. After the good performances in the last two matches won, Ballardini’s team makes a heavy thud at the Dacia Arena. Udinese scores three goals in the first half and climbs some positions. The match is steered by a great shot by Samardzic, who will be able to obtain a substantial capital gain in the next transfer market (4 goals and 4 assists so far) and the Cremonese risk losing. Perez doubles his head, triples Success who doesn’t have time to celebrate his first goal because he’s out due to injury. Beto enters and touches poker several times