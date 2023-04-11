First leg of the first two quarter-finals: Inzaghi’s Inter return to Portugal from Benfica, Tuchel’s Bayern Munich takes on City in Manchester

Benfica-Inter



(9 pm on Canale 5, Sky Sport, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4k and streaming on Sky Go, Now TV and Mediaset Infinity)

Six games without winning are too many for a team like Inter who started with very different ambitions at the start of the season. Despite this, however, Simone Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri are in the running on all fronts. Some difficulties in the championship, a tournament in which they slipped to fifth place, outside the Champions area. Now they will try to make up for it in the top continental competition. After eliminating Porto, they will try Benfica. The Lusitan coach, however, doesn’t trust Inter: The Champions League is a different thing, I don’t think the negative results in the league in the last few days count, said Roger Schmidt. I think it’s a different game. Being in the quarter-finals of the Champions League is a very particular situation for both teams. We must expect a very focused rival who believes in herself, always taking into account her individual qualities. I don’t think past results will have an impact.