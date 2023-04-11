14
- Fedez on Easter holiday with Chiara Ferragni in Dubai, is showered with criticism: «Incoherent, he said I will not return ilmessaggero.it
- The bartender jokes too much, Vittoria in tears: the Ferragnez video in Dubai Today.it
- Fedez, the bale counter: all the twists and turns (for money) of an inconsistent rapper ilGiornale.it
- Chiara Ferragni that embrace moves everyone: the unexpected surprise makes the heart explode The Grenade
- Fedez lynched: “Marchettaro”, “Succubus of your wife”. All for one photo… Liberoquotidiano.it
- See full coverage on Google News