Home Business Strict on “echo vandals”. Prison for 3 years for anyone who defaces monuments
Business

Strict on “echo vandals”. Prison for 3 years for anyone who defaces monuments

by admin
Strict on “echo vandals”. Prison for 3 years for anyone who defaces monuments

Government, the bill to send those who smear monuments to prison

Il government is working on a new one lawan ad hoc decree for the “echo vandals” with the aim of putting in prison chi defaces monuments e cultural heritage. More severe penalties, – reads the Corriere della Sera – up to 3 years in prisonextending the offense of damage foreseen by the penal code, and Daspo, i.e. prohibition of approaching monuments for those who disfigure the artistic heritage. The bill filed by the senators of Brothers of Italy to punish the so-called «eco vandals», it follows these two lines. In the same hours at the ministry of Culture you try to build a measure That charges to those responsible i cleaning costs. The reply of the collective of activists Last Generation is ready, through the spokesman Simone Ficicchia: «Instead of dealing with the climate crisis, promote laws against nonviolent actions. But we we are not afraidwe are ready Also to prison».

The Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano– continues the Corriere – which has expressed itself several times against the protest actions that have targeted the monuments, wants go into detail the bill of the senators of FdIbefore speaking. But it moves already with another objective: «I am preparing to launch – he says – a administrative fine which provides that i recovery costs of places are a load whose commits these atti». For the minister, in fact, it often was underrated both the price of the extraordinary restoration interventions “which end up being borne by all citizens”, and the possible ones permanent effects.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Why the ball is becoming a luxury

Milan-Naples where to see it: Sky? Channel 5?...

Green building materials sent to the countryside for...

Strict on “echo vandals”. Prison for 3 years...

New data protection Privacy Shield: What founders need...

Orlandi, the Pope: “The world is watching us,...

If you can’t beat it, join the joint...

In need of money – continuation of business...

Dury (DPAM): “Betting on AI, cloud computing is...

Civil Servant Pension: How to Calculate it

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy