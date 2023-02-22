Of Salvatore Riggio

Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri challenge the Portuguese led by ex Sergio Conceicao who comes from 10 consecutive wins

Inter-Porto

(ore 21 su Amazon Prime Video)

Having regained victory against Udinese in the league (3-1, Saturday 18 February), Inter are now up against ex Sergio Conceicao’s Porto. I am reminded of the two games last year with Real and Liverpool or those with Bayern and Barcelona this year. These are very demanding international races, in events of this level your head will be needed. We will have to get out of the difficulties as a team, said Simone Inzaghi. And again: I see Sergio again with great pleasure, he was an excellent teammate with whom I shared victories at Lazio. Now an excellent coach, he is doing great things. He plays physical and technical football, Porto is very strong and comes from 10 wins in a row. He has quality players, they have a couple of doubtful players like us or any team but regardless of who plays Sergio was very good at giving the team great organization. For his part, Porto comes from 10 consecutive successes, as Inzaghi himself pointed out in the conference. The last one against Rio Ave (1-0, 18 February).