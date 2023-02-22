Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri challenge the Portuguese led by ex Sergio Conceicao who comes from 10 consecutive wins
After Napoli, Inter also takes the field for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League. Today, Wednesday 22 February, the last two matches will be played.
Inter-Porto
Having regained victory against Udinese in the league (3-1, Saturday 18 February), Inter are now up against ex Sergio Conceicao’s Porto. I am reminded of the two games last year with Real and Liverpool or those with Bayern and Barcelona this year. These are very demanding international races, in events of this level your head will be needed. We will have to get out of the difficulties as a team, said Simone Inzaghi. And again: I see Sergio again with great pleasure, he was an excellent teammate with whom I shared victories at Lazio. Now an excellent coach, he is doing great things. He plays physical and technical football, Porto is very strong and comes from 10 wins in a row. He has quality players, they have a couple of doubtful players like us or any team but regardless of who plays Sergio was very good at giving the team great organization. For his part, Porto comes from 10 consecutive successes, as Inzaghi himself pointed out in the conference. The last one against Rio Ave (1-0, 18 February).
Leipzig-Manchester City
It won’t be an easy match for Leipzig, who host Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. The sides met in the group stage before last season, when the Citizens won 6-3 against Leipzig in the first leg (15 September 2021), only to lose 2-1 in the second leg on 7 December 2021. The team of the Catalan coach in the Premier League second, behind Arsenal, at -2 with one game more. But now they focus on the Champions League, Sheikh Mansour’s great obsession. For his part, Leipzig qualified for the round of 16 by finishing second in group G, behind Real Madrid but ahead of Shakhtar and Celtic Glasgow. While in the Bundesliga fifth, just one point behind fourth place, Freiburg, and -3 from the three leaders: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin.
