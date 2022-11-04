Friends against. Sunday’s match between Pordenone and Lecco is also the challenge between Domenico Di Carlo and Luciano Foschi, technicians of the respective teams, linked by a relationship of esteem and previously of working collaboration.

Foschi, former Neroverdi coach from September to November 2014, was Di Carlo’s “second” in Serie A at Chievo Verona and Livorno. The two worked in Veneto in the 2011-2012 season, only to be exonerated at the start of the next tournament. They met in January 2014 in Tuscany, again in A, where they remained until April 2014. Since then the paths divided, but only professionally.

There is an excellent relationship between the two, so much so that there was no lack of contacts between the two when Di Carlo decided last spring to embark on his first career adventure in Friuli. For his part, Foschi spoke well of a club in which, despite having been short on time and was unable to collect results, he was able to have and then maintain excellent relations.

Then “Lucky” was unable to bring Pordenone out of the hot zone of the Lega Pro standings, the league in which they had just been promoted. And that of 2014 was Foschi’s first experience as head coach after his collaboration with Di Carlo. He wanted to get back into the game and left right from the neroverdi. And while the “hyena” was exonerated from Pordenone, Mimmo left Cesena in Serie B. Their careers have never crossed since then.

The current trainer of Lecco then worked at Renate, Livorno, Ravenna and Carpi; the current coach of the Friulians instead led Spezia, Novara, Chievo and Vicenza again.

Right on the bench of the “Lane” he met as an opponent for the first and only time his “old” deputy, who coached Ravenna. It was November 17, 2019, Serie C championship, first round: the Venetians won 1-0 at Menti thanks to a goal from Cappelletti. Also on the field a player currently in force at Pordenone, Matteo Bruscagin. The second round match was not played, given that the championship stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The match between the two is proposed again at Teghil. On this occasion Foschi will meet the lizards for his third time as an opponent. In 2018-2019 when he was in Ravenna he lost the first match at Bottecchia (2-1) and drew the one at Benelli (0-0). He has never beaten his former team and not even his “head” coach, therefore. Will she break the spell on Sunday?