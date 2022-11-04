Alessandro Giovanardi, the worker from San Zenone arrested after having hit and killed, on Tuesday night, at the wheel of his Audi A3, Miriam Ciobanu, 22 years old resident in Onè di Fonte but originally from Tolmezzo, where he had attended kindergarten and elementary school, was released. .

Judge Cristian Vettoruzzo, after validating the arrest, accepted the requests of the prosecutor, arranging for Giovanardi the precautionary measure of the obligation to stay in the municipality of residence.



The worker will have the opportunity to leave the confines of San Zenone just to go to work, in a metalworking factory in Casoni di Mussolente, while in the time slot that goes from 19.30 to 5.30 he will not be able to leave home.

The interrogation

During the interrogation, made yesterday afternoon in front of the judge, in prison, Giovanardi reiterated what he had anticipated to his lawyer on Wednesday, during an interview in prison.



“I only noticed the woman on the road at the last moment. I practically found it in front of her, in the middle of the street. I only braked after the impact ».

Giovanardi, who was found positive with a BAC of 1.57, categorically denied having smoked drugs just before getting behind the wheel of his Audi. “I smoked a joint the day before. I am sure that I have not taken any drugs and that I got behind the wheel with the knowledge that I could drive and be lucid, after being at a party where there were also families with children. No forbidden parties or group highs ».



For his part, the lawyer Luca Milano of the Vicenza bar spoke about the client’s state of mind: “I found him devastated, tired and afflicted.”

128 meters of braking

In the meantime, it emerged that the braking after the fatal impact with the girl of Romanian origin is 128 meters long. This means that Giovanardi’s car was going at a speed of more than double the 60 kilometers per hour limit that is in force in via Vittorio Veneto in Pieve del Grappa, the street where the tragedy took place.

The young worker from San Zenone immediately told the carabinieri that he suddenly found the silhouette of the girl and that he braked the vehicle only after hitting the girl.



A testimony that seems supported by the marks left by the impact on the Audi. The most damaged part is that of the driver of the car.

But it is clear that the investigations are continuing at 360 degrees and only the expert opinion, which the prosecutor will have in a few days, will clarify the last doubts.

The investigations

Although the situation has crystallized, investigations into the tragedy continue. The papers of the investigations carried out by the carabinieri have arrived on the table of the deputy prosecutor who deals with the case and now they await another decisive step which is that of the appraisal.

What happened before the investment is absolutely not part of the investigation. As is well known, Miriam on the day of the tragedy had spent the evening with her boyfriend Tommaso and her brother in a pizzeria in Paderno.

Around midnight she called her father, Jon, to reassure him and tell him she was staying for the night at her boyfriend’s house.

But the girl for a trivial matter of jealousy, in the middle of the night, had changed her mind and had left her boyfriend’s house, in via Cadorna in Paderno, around 3.50, chased by Tommaso and his brother who wanted to persuade her to return. Unfortunately, however, the tragedy soon took place.

Dad

Giovanni Ciobanu, Miriam’s father, would have appreciated a phone call from Mario Giovanardi, Alessandro’s father, who was driving the Audi A3 and his colleague.