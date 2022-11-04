BEIJING – “China and Germanyas influential powers, they should work together even more in times of change and turmoil to make a greater contribution to world peace and development. “The Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomes the Chancellor with these words in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Olaf Scholz in a flash visit – just eleven hours, accompanied by a delegation of the major industries of the country – which in Berlin and in the other European capitals and in Washington has raised more than a few eyebrows in recent days, especially after the agreement with the Chinese Cosco for a 24.9% stake in one of the terminals of the port of Hamburg.

An appeal, the Chinese one, for closer ties that comes in the midst of tensions with the EU. “The more complicated the situation, the more China and the EU must adhere to mutual respect and benefit, dialogue and cooperation,” says Xi. China supports the strategic independence of the EU and insists that relations between Beijing and Brussels are not “targeted, subjugated or controlled by third parties”, says the Chinese leader, a clear reference to the US.

Germany, Scholz and the journey of discord in China by our correspondent Tonia Mastrobuoni

03 November 2022



German is the first leader of the G7 to arrive in the Chinese capital since the beginning of the pandemic, and a few days after Xi’s coronation in Congress, which guaranteed him a third and historic term as general secretary of the Communist Party. A meeting that, after years of growing tensions, will test the relations between the Dragon and Europe: the talks will touch on topics such as the Russian war in Ukraine, climate change, economic relations. Scholz, who will also meet the outgoing premier Li Keqiang, has pledged in recent days to raise other thorny issues such as human rights, Taiwan and the difficulties that German companies encounter in accessing the Chinese market. “It’s good that we can exchange views on all issues here, including those on which we have different points of view. That’s what the exchange is for,” says Scholz.

Misure Covid standard – for Chinese politics – also during this visit. A “bubble” for Scholz and his delegation who were tested directly on the plane once they landed at the capital’s airport. The red carpet at the airport stretched out on the runway by health workers in their inevitable white overalls.

Economic issues at the center. We want to “develop more” the economic cooperation with China, says the chancellor. Over the past six years, China has been Germany’s largest trading partner, with trade volumes exceeding € 245 billion in 2021 – nearly 30% of total trade between China and the European Union. Berlin has in the Land of the Dragon many companies (about 6 thousand) rooted for years now (some for almost 40 years) and in the Chancellor’s delegation today there were representatives of giants such as Basf, Volkswagen, Siemens, Deutsche Bank and BioNTech (signal, this last presence, that China will finally approve mRNA vaccines?). Clear message: business with the world‘s second largest economy must continue. Chinese companies are also expanding into the German market: SIXTGermany’s largest car rental company, has signed an agreement with the Chinese BYD for the purchase of at least 100,000 electric cars for the European market. And Germany is the leading European country when it comes to technology transfers to China: at the end of September 2019, China had imported 25,166 technology patents from Germany, for a contract value of 86.27 billion dollars.

Germany, a new coup by Scholz on the port of Hamburg: yes to the entrance of China See also The return of Sarah Palin: she is a candidate for the US Congress "Against the extreme left" by our correspondent Tonia Mastrobuoni

October 26, 2022



L’Kiel Institute estimates that a sharp reduction in trade between the European Union and China would reduce Germany’s GDP by 1%. Dependence on China can be found in all sectors. While about 12% of total imports came from China last year, the country was responsible for 80% of imported laptops and 70% of mobile phones. The automotive, chemical and electrical industries are also dependent on Chinese trade. China accounted for 40% of Volkswagen’s worldwide deliveries in the first three quarters of this year and is also the first market for other automakers such as Mercedes.

Xi’s efforts to consolidate ties with Germany are part of a broader push to prevent relations with the European Union from deteriorating further, as those with Washington are already at their lowest terms. “China, in the current domestic and international context, needs Scholz’s visit, especially immediately after the Party Congress,” said Shi Yinhong, professor of international relations at Beijing’s Renmin University.