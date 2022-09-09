Jerseys and colors are the same. As well as the name, were it not for that “suffix” (Next Gen) that smacks of the future. It will still be a Juventus, or a rib of the most successful team in Italy, to challenge Pordenone today in advance of the second day of Serie C.

TALENT FACTORY

A young Juventus, as the name suggests (until last year it was simply under 23), capable of launching the most promising elements: read the various Nicolò Fagioli and Fabio Miretti, now at the court of Max Allegri in the senior formation. And a wizard of budding talents like Massimo Brambilla, forged in the illustrious Atalanta school, was entrusted this summer with the leadership of the Juventus team, previously in the hands of the former neroverde Lamberto Zauli, who returned to the pits after a fast passage to South Tyrol.

For Pordenone, therefore, an at least suggestive challenge, which, thanks to the name of the opponent and the great success at the debut in the Trieste derby, could attract an exceptional audience to the Teghil di Lignano. Even with the heavy defection of the green-and-black ultras.

Pitfalls

It is the “home” debut of the new green lizard by Mimmo Di Carlo, who does not hide the pitfalls of today’s race, indicating to his three, preferably four, passwords: “Perfect, concentrated, determined and with that pinch of wickedness more than the opponents which allows you to win games ». Because the neroverde coach aims to remain at full points: “Of course, because if it is true that their team, although young, is very technical, we are also not lacking in quality”.

Di Carlo then allows himself a more in-depth examination of his rivals: «I must congratulate their coach (Brambilla) because in a short time he has already managed to give the team a precise identity. They are quick on counterattacks and, at the same time, very good at handling the ball if you let them play. It will be essential to win the duels in one against one ».

POCO TURNOVER

A specific question on the possibility that, after the excellent answers of those who entered the race in progress in Trieste (the second goal was built on the Biondi-Piscopo axis, both started from the bench) and given the next close matches, there may be a bit of turnover, Di Carlo glosses over: «There are many matches and for me there are no owners and reserves. The boys know it ».

Beyond the façade statements, it is not excluded that there may be some news. If nothing else, thinking of the two consecutive away matches of the upcoming week: Tuesday in Verona and Saturday in San Giuliano Milanese.

Certainly unavailable Negro and Palombi. Two other important new faces such as Pinato and Dubickas, still not at the top, will probably be seen in the course of construction. Same dilemma (confirm the winning team on his debut with Trento or manage the forces) for Massimo Brambilla, in whose ranks also Udinese talent Martin Palumbo plays.