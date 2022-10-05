The Blaugrana coach controversial after the defeat against Inter: “The referees should talk, I always say this, they should give explanations why we don’t understand their criteria”
Barcelona loses at San Siro, complicating their way to the second round. The most discussed episode of the evening is the failure to award a penalty kick in favor of the blaugrana, after a touch of hands in the area of Dumfries, and it is on this that Xavi focuses his analysis in the post-match: “I’m angry, very angry. It was an injustice. The referees should talk, I always say that, they should give explanations why we don’t understand their criterion. At the end of the game I asked him for an explanation, but he told me about Ansu Fati’s goal disallowed, not Dumfries’ hand. For me the penalty was very clear but I don’t have to be the one to comment on a decision I didn’t make, it should be the referee. “
After analyzing the episode, the Spanish coach focuses on the match and on the upcoming European commitments: “Now we are facing a very complex, very difficult situation. Three finals await us. The match? We bottled them but we lacked dynamism. . They punished us with a long shot, and we knew that was one of their virtues. “
October 4, 2022 (change October 4, 2022 | 23:38)
