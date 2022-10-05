Barcelona loses at San Siro, complicating their way to the second round. The most discussed episode of the evening is the failure to award a penalty kick in favor of the blaugrana, after a touch of hands in the area of ​​Dumfries, and it is on this that Xavi focuses his analysis in the post-match: “I’m angry, very angry. It was an injustice. The referees should talk, I always say that, they should give explanations why we don’t understand their criterion. At the end of the game I asked him for an explanation, but he told me about Ansu Fati’s goal disallowed, not Dumfries’ hand. For me the penalty was very clear but I don’t have to be the one to comment on a decision I didn’t make, it should be the referee. “