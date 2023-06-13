Manchester City on parade in the rain, cheering fans – Football

news-txt”>

Bad weather delayed the start of Manchester City’s celebrations for the ‘treble’ they had just won, but few of the fans, despite a strong storm in progress, gave up pouring into the streets to watch the team parade. Pep Guardiola and the players who had just won the Champions League after winning the Premier League title and the Fa Cup got on open-top buses, all painted blue and with the words ‘Treble winners’ on the sides, starting their journey through the city , between two huge wings of crowds, kept at bay by a large police escort. Despite the sometimes torrential rain, many players remained shirtless, Haaland in the lead, Guardiola showed off a huge cigar, probably soaked, while everyone passed the much sought-after cup from hand to hand, exhibiting it to the fans to invite them to the umpteenth roar of enthusiasm.