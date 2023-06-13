Home » This Tuesday the hearing against the mayor of El Copey continues
In the First Municipal Criminal Court with Guarantee Control Functions, the hearing of the insurance measure against Francisco Meza Altamar, mayor of the municipality of El Copey, Antonio María Andrade Zambrano; former legal representative of Sicarcol SAS and Belkis Leonor Jiménez Nieves, former Secretary of Social Inclusion and Sports.

These people were charged by the Public Administration Unit Sectional Prosecutor’s Office 12, for the alleged commission of undue interest in the celebration of contracts in heterogeneous competition and aggravated conspiracy to commit crimes in successive heterogeneous competition in 2020. The mayor as author while Andrade Zambrano and Belkis Leonor Jiménez, as accomplices.

In this sense, this Tuesday, June 13, the judge decides whether or not to send the Mayor, his former Secretary of Social Inclusion and Sports, and the contractor to prison, in a hearing scheduled for today at 9:00 in the morning.

In the imputation of charges, the accusing entity stated that Francisco Manuel Meza Altamar, Mayor of the municipality, on behalf of the territorial entity, was interested in his own benefit and that of others, in the signing of 14 contracts, acquiring goods and services with legal entities with which that it was close, affecting the principle of transparency with the companies Sicarcol SAS, and Fundicoop contracts for works and supplies and service provision, some of them for minor amounts, all for a value of 4,068 million pesos and where Antonio María Andrade Zambrano and his brother were legal representatives Javier Meza Altamar.

In the case of Belkis Leonor Jiménez, she was also part of the aforementioned companies.

The prosecutor asked the Judge for an intramural measure for Francisco Meza Altamar, Mayor of the municipality and for Belkis Leonor Jiménez Nieves, former secretary of social inclusion and sports, while Antonio María Andrade, domiciliary and the defense lawyers, on the contrary, are not deprived of the freedom or domiciliary

