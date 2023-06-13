Jefim Fištejn: Ukraine will become stronger | Videos | .a week

.jefim Fištejn was born in Kiev. He is a columnist, screenwriter and essayist. He studied at Lomonosov University in Moscow. He is one of the signatories of Charter 77. He first worked at Czechoslovak Television, then worked for 15 years at Radio Slobodná Europea and later held the post of editor-in-chief of Lidové noviny.

