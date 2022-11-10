Gareth Southgate snubs Serie A. Or at least the English players who play in the Italian league. According to rumors coming from England, the coach has in fact decided not to call Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori and Chris Smalling for the World Cup. A cold shower for the Roma forward and the Milan central who, until a few weeks ago, seemed destined to participate in the World Cup. Disappointment announced instead for Smalling that, although he has improved his performance since the arrival of Mourinho in the capital, he has never entered the rotation of the coach.