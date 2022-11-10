The coach of the Three Lions would have decided to leave Smalling at home too, who unlike the other two already knew he was not considered for the call
Gareth Southgate snubs Serie A. Or at least the English players who play in the Italian league. According to rumors coming from England, the coach has in fact decided not to call Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori and Chris Smalling for the World Cup. A cold shower for the Roma forward and the Milan central who, until a few weeks ago, seemed destined to participate in the World Cup. Disappointment announced instead for Smalling that, although he has improved his performance since the arrival of Mourinho in the capital, he has never entered the rotation of the coach.
TOO LATE
The biggest surprise concerns Tammy Abraham, who hoped to fly to Qatar as Deputy Kane. However, the Englishman’s bad start to the season made Southgate change his mind, who decided to focus on Newcastle’s Callum Wilson, leaving the Roma center forward at home. Unfortunately for him, the goal scored against Sassuolo was not enough to make the coach change his mind.
FANS ANGER
The failure to call Tomori instead made the Milan fans rise up. In fact, dozens of Rossoneri accounts have targeted the English coach on social networks. A choice that, for the AC Milan fans, would be based only on the Champions League matches played by the center against Chelsea.
November 10, 2022 (change November 10, 2022 | 14:27)
