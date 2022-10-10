Home Sports Champions, Potter’s eve: “I expect a different Milan”
by admin
The Blues coach on the eve of the match against the Rossoneri: “Watch out for the San Siro factor”. The Brazilian: “I spent wonderful years in Italy. And I still don’t think about retiring”

Three victories in seven days, before putting himself to the test with the San Siro exam. Graham Potter warns Chelsea: “We expect a different game than the first leg, with a stadium ready to push our opponents.” On the eve of the Champions League match against Milan, the Blues coach spoke at a press conference. No indication on the eleven who will take the field, but the confirmation of the forfeit of Ziyech and Kanté: “Hakim is struggling with a sore throat, Ngolo is not in condition yet. Havertz? He is back, but I won’t tell you if he will play from 1 ‘… “.

Schedule and results

“I’m happy with how things are going. I already feel a certain harmony with the group, even though I’ve been here for four weeks and we don’t have much time to train – continued Potter -. From here to the World Championship we will play many races in a few days,” I hope to be able to face them with as many players as possible. Tomorrow I will have several options, I’m happy: Milan are unpredictable and, to hold up the comparison, we need freshness from a physical point of view £. On Leao, finally, Potter dribbles more insidious questions: “He is an excellent player, who will be able to make his contribution tomorrow.”

Ball to Thiago

The match against Milan will coincide with the return, after more than ten years, of Thiago Silva to San Siro. “Feelings? It will be a special experience. I will have to be good at not concentrating in order to make my best during the match. My wife will also be at the stadium, I think she will start crying … – commented the Brazilian defender -. We spent some time in Italy. wonderful years, but I think my career at Milan is over. I doubt I’ll come back here, at least not as a footballer… “. Once the boots have been hung up, in fact, Thiago will begin a new adventure as a coach. “For now I don’t think about it: even though I am 38 years old, I feel fit and I can play at a high level. There is a good relationship with Potter, soon I would like to talk to the club about the contract renewal”.

See also  Old Wild West towards the Super Cup: what intrigues in Forlì

Watch out for the Rossoneri

The 3-0 first leg was not enough to reassure the Brazilian: “Pioli has many strong players, who are unlikely to miss two games in a row. Milan did well against Juventus and will be able to count on the support of their fans. Great attention will be needed. , not just Leao: Giroud is a dangerous striker, Theo is one of the best lateral in the world. Tomori? We spent a few months together in London, now he has grown a lot. Italian football, as I always say, is ideal for a defender who wants to improve “.

October 10 – 9:05 pm

