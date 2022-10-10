The Blues coach on the eve of the match against the Rossoneri: “Watch out for the San Siro factor”. The Brazilian: “I spent wonderful years in Italy. And I still don’t think about retiring”

Three victories in seven days, before putting himself to the test with the San Siro exam. Graham Potter warns Chelsea: “We expect a different game than the first leg, with a stadium ready to push our opponents.” On the eve of the Champions League match against Milan, the Blues coach spoke at a press conference. No indication on the eleven who will take the field, but the confirmation of the forfeit of Ziyech and Kanté: “Hakim is struggling with a sore throat, Ngolo is not in condition yet. Havertz? He is back, but I won’t tell you if he will play from 1 ‘… “.

Schedule and results — “I’m happy with how things are going. I already feel a certain harmony with the group, even though I’ve been here for four weeks and we don’t have much time to train – continued Potter -. From here to the World Championship we will play many races in a few days,” I hope to be able to face them with as many players as possible. Tomorrow I will have several options, I’m happy: Milan are unpredictable and, to hold up the comparison, we need freshness from a physical point of view £. On Leao, finally, Potter dribbles more insidious questions: “He is an excellent player, who will be able to make his contribution tomorrow.”

Ball to Thiago — The match against Milan will coincide with the return, after more than ten years, of Thiago Silva to San Siro. “Feelings? It will be a special experience. I will have to be good at not concentrating in order to make my best during the match. My wife will also be at the stadium, I think she will start crying … – commented the Brazilian defender -. We spent some time in Italy. wonderful years, but I think my career at Milan is over. I doubt I’ll come back here, at least not as a footballer… “. Once the boots have been hung up, in fact, Thiago will begin a new adventure as a coach. “For now I don’t think about it: even though I am 38 years old, I feel fit and I can play at a high level. There is a good relationship with Potter, soon I would like to talk to the club about the contract renewal”. See also Old Wild West towards the Super Cup: what intrigues in Forlì

Watch out for the Rossoneri — The 3-0 first leg was not enough to reassure the Brazilian: “Pioli has many strong players, who are unlikely to miss two games in a row. Milan did well against Juventus and will be able to count on the support of their fans. Great attention will be needed. , not just Leao: Giroud is a dangerous striker, Theo is one of the best lateral in the world. Tomori? We spent a few months together in London, now he has grown a lot. Italian football, as I always say, is ideal for a defender who wants to improve “.

October 10 – 9:05 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

