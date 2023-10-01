Chaos at the Azteca: Disorganization and Fan Misbehavior Cause Issues at Capital Classic

Chaos Erupts at Azteca Stadium During Capital Classic Clash Between América and Pumas

Access to the Azteca Stadium during the highly anticipated Capital Classic between Águilas del América and Pumas de la UNAM has been plagued by chaos. The disorganization at the venue, coupled with some fans disregarding instructions on their tickets, has resulted in a chaotic situation.

A match of this magnitude usually attracts a large number of fans to the Azteca Stadium. As a result, the surrounding roads, public transport, and certain areas within the sports venue itself become congested, often surpassing recommended capacity limits.

However, during this particular clash, fans from both teams were involved in a “door slam” incident that occurred on ramp 5 of the Azteca Stadium. It seems that certain members of the UNAM Pumas animation group, known as La Rebel, failed to respect the designated areas indicated on their tickets and instead formed an “auriazul wall” in the side area of the stadium.

Furthermore, a majority of the university fans gathered at the top of the media box, fervently supporting their team. It is worth mentioning that the Pumas fans appeared to outnumber their América counterparts.

In addition to the chaos surrounding the event, Pumas face an uphill battle against history. Under the leadership of Antonio Mohamed, they are aiming for their first victory against Águilas del América at the Azteca Stadium in over six years. The last time Pumas won against their rivals in the regular phase was on August 10, 2014. A victory in this game would also put Pumas level on points with América, both currently holding 19 points in the league.

Despite the challenges faced at the stadium, fans from both teams remain enthusiastic and ready to witness a thrilling clash between these fierce rivals.

