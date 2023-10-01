Home » Thieves took the life of a resident in the south of Neiva
Thieves took the life of a resident in the south of Neiva

How Jimmy Malambo Moreno, the worker murdered by alleged criminals in the south of Neiva, was identified.

The city of Neiva is on alert due to the wave of crime that is plaguing its streets. Jimmy Malambo Moreno, a food delivery driver, was murdered while delivering an order in the South of the city.

The tragic event took place around noon in the Altos de Limonar sector. Preliminary information indicates that the employee of a Chinese restaurant arrived to deliver a box of rice when he was intercepted by a group of criminals.

The criminals shot Jimmy Malambo. Causing serious injuries to the 46-year-old victim. Despite being rushed to a medical facility, he unfortunately did not survive his injuries and passed away shortly after.

The community of Neiva is outraged by this violent criminal act, and demands that the authorities intensify their efforts to address the growing insecurity in the city.

It is worth mentioning that 15 days ago in the Las Margaritas neighborhood, south of Neiva, a woman was murdered by criminals who, after shooting her, took her motorcycle. For this crime, the authorities offered a 10 million pesos reward for training that would allow her to be captured.

