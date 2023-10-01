Saucony Triumph RFG, the first running shoe produced with corn

Racing towards a more sustainable future with the new Triumph RFG, Saucony announces that it has taken an important step in the brand’s sustainability journey, a goal that sees 90% of products made with organic, recycled or renewable materials by 2025, a percentage that will reach 100% by 2030.

To seal this commitment, the brand has decided to take immediate action to reduce its ecological footprint with the launch of Triumph RFG (Run For Good), Saucony’s most sustainable shoe to date.

Saucony Triumph RFG, the first shoe produced with corn

The brand new Triumph RFG combines plant-based dyes used in the upper with a midsole in PWRRUN BIO+, a foam made up of 55% corn: a choice to help limit dependence on plastic and consequently the significant negative environmental impact linked to it. The 80% natural rubber outsole designed to offer the same level of performance as a synthetic outsole finishes it all off.

“This is a special year – says Rob Griffiths, President of Saucony – because we celebrate the 125th anniversary of our Brand, an occasion that has allowed us to look at our history and reflect on the path that the Brand has taken in all these years . This look at the past made it even more evident how creating a better world has always been part of our cultural heritage. At Saucony, we believe that by innovating we help raise quality in the industry, in our partners and in sport. In reality, much more simply, the future of sport depends on the future of the Planet and we know that we can do better, for ourselves and for the Earth. There is no one-size-fits-all ready-made solution. This means that, as part of the global community, it is imperative that we demonstrate consistency in innovating, researching and striving to deliver on the promise of finding more sustainable options. There is no finish line when it comes to sustainability – we are committed to pushing ourselves and the industry to do better.”

Projects towards sustainability

Over the years, Saucony has implemented a number of projects in its sustainability journey. Among these: the launch of the Spring 2020 clothing line with almost 100% of the models made in part with organic, recycled or renewable materials; the Jazz Court RFG model, presented in 2021, produced using only seven natural materials and without resorting to plastic, thus becoming Saucony’s most environmentally friendly shoe at the time and achieving the brand’s long-term goal of excluding virgin plastic from its products .

Additionally, in 2022 Saucony became the first running brand to partner with Ambercycle’s Cycora, creating high-end technical running products made from 23% Cycora, a regenerated polyester sourced from textile waste that would otherwise end up in landfill.

The environmental impact of our passions

“What we use to make footwear and clothing has a big impact on our carbon footprint, which is why we focus on natural and recycled materials that reduce the need for synthetic chemicals and harmful manufacturing processes,” Brian explained Moore, Senior Vice President of Global Product at Saucony.

“Sustainability and running performance don’t always go hand in hand, and runners who care about the environment shouldn’t be forced to make that choice. Triumph RFG is proof that sustainability and performance can advance simultaneously with the further aim of ensuring the product remains economically accessible to the consumer. Saucony continues to make progress on its sustainability journey and Triumph RFG is the tangible example of this.

Standard RFG

As part of its sustainability strategy, Saucony introduced the RFG standard, a baseline measurement that indicates whether a product meets the brand’s sustainability goals while still providing the performance consumers need. A product that meets these standards, such as the Triumph RFG, earns the RFG badge.

Saucony Triumph RFG: characteristics

PWRRUN BIO+ cushioning 55% made of corn, limiting dependence on plastic

PWRRUN BIO+ insole which guarantees greater comfort and the same characteristics as PWRRUN+

Durable rubber sole made of 80% natural material

Breathable mesh upper, made of cotton with dyes of vegetable origin

Soft collar and padded tongue for an optimal fit

Category: neutral

Heel to toe differential: 10mm (heel 37mm/forefoot 27mm)

Weight: Men’s 295g (10.4oz), Women’s 275g (9.7oz)

Sustainability: These shoes are created according to vegan principles and contain recycled materials.

