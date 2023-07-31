Chaos on basic income, Schlein: ‘The government comes to the Chamber’ – News

The fear of losing the support of the Basic income raises the tension. Which is discharged on the social services of the Municipalities, under pressure due to the increase in requests from families left out to obtain a take-over that allows the benefit to be regained. Protests are on the rise, especially in the South, and Anci, the association of Municipalities, speaks of “technical problems that cause the time lag between the moment in which the Citizenship Income is revoked and the effective verification of those entitled and of difficulty in having all the data necessary to draw up the lists of fragile households”.

It is the crux of the transition from one system to another, on which the Ministry of Labor and INPS have launched an information campaign. That does not appease the controversy. The opposition calls it a ‘war on the poor’. The leader of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein asks the government to report to Parliament. The M5s president, Giuseppe Conte, who assures that he does not want to foment protests, deems it necessary to intervene in the Council of Ministers to “remedy a disaster”, to “an announced disaster, which common sense was enough to prevent”. After the text messages from INPS, however, the first indications arrive, written in black and white on the websites of the Ministry of Labor and the social security institution. Families who have had their citizenship income suspended and who will be taken over by social services by October 31st will get their allowance back until December with the arrears. Anyone who does not fall into the categories of social hardship provided for by law together with the presence of disabled, minors, elderly or over 60s in the family will have to act quickly to look for a job or at least be included in a training course with the possibility of having training support and work (350 euros per month for a maximum of 12 months).

But the problems are not lacking, starting from the times and resources necessary to reach all those who are in a situation of hardship. The Anci says it, which complains about the impossibility of having the list of fragile families from INPS, many municipalities reiterate it and the president of the Order of social workers, Gianmario Gazzi, also underlines it, who complains about the difficulty of coping with the ‘increase of more than 50% of accesses and to communicate the acceptance of all people in situations of hardship by 31 October. We need an extension, he explains. In the meantime, the Municipalities and Regions have begun to take into account the numbers of the excluded: in Rome there will be over 10 thousand (Rpt, over 10 thousand), in Sicily 37 thousand, 1,600 families from Basilicata involved, 14,700 in Abruzzo, 12 thousand in Puglia, 3,000 of Milan received the suspension telephone message. The Information System for social and occupational inclusion (Siisl) is still missing, the platform provided for by law which provides for the transition from Citizenship Income to the Inclusion Allowance for families with greater fragility and to Job Training Support for the so-called work, but those who have already activated will be able to receive the Sfl with the arrears once the platform is operational and the training courses have started. Applications can be made from September 1st.

“Those who have already been sent to employment centers and are already included in the national programs for the Workers Employability Guarantee (GOL) or in projects useful to the community or in other activation initiatives, INPS explains, will be able to continue in their Indeed, for the purpose of recognizing the Support for training and work benefit, already activated work placement initiatives may be validated”. For the social services to take charge, it will be necessary to be in categories of particular fragility. The Ministry of Labor gives the example of people in charge of addictions, women victims of violence, people in charge of psychological services for personal health, those in charge of services for psychiatric diseases and those with no fixed abode.

The chaos on the basic income continues after the subsidy was suspended by INPS to 169,000 recipients with a text message. Today the INPS launched the communication campaign on the arrival of the new measures aimed at combating poverty, fragility and social exclusion by overcoming the Citizenship Income.

For further information ANSA Inps agency, communication campaign on the end of the DRC kicks off – News – Ansa.it INPS launches the communication campaign on the arrival of the new measures intended to combat poverty, fragility and social exclusion by Basic income. (HANDLE)

That’s who will still feel it



People with addictions, women victims of violence, people dependent on psychiatric services: these are some of the types that will be among those who will be able to continue to receive the basic income until the end of 2023 and then apply for the social inclusion allowance from 2024. This is what the law on the new measures against poverty provides but the complete list should be contained in the implementing decree of the law which has not yet been released. The problem remains of the deadline for taking charge by social services which has been moved from 30 June to 31 October creating a possible hole in which families will be able to remain without subsidy waiting to be taken in charge by social services. According to the law, in addition to families that have a minor, disabled or over 60 component – explains the Ministry of Labor in the explanation slides of the new legislation – “the families with members in conditions of disadvantaged and included in treatment and assistance programs of the territorial social and health services certified by the public administration. “They are to be considered in disadvantaged conditions, for example, explains the ministry, people in charge of services for people with disabilities, people in dependent on addiction services people in charge of services for women victims of violence, people in charge of psychological services for personal health, people in charge of services for psychiatric diseases homeless people, who are in a condition of poverty such that they cannot find and maintain a home independently and in charge of the local social services”.

Municipalities at work with the ministry



Contacts are underway between Anci and the Ministry of Labor to try to resolve some technical problems that cause the time lag between the moment in which the Citizenship Income is revoked and the effective verification of those entitled (whose deadline is December): in several cases the Income could therefore be revoked and then re-attributed. This is what we learn from the Anci. Furthermore, INPS would not have been able to make available all the data on the beneficiaries and this created difficulties for the Municipalities in drawing up the lists of fragile households.

For further information ANSA Agency The suspension map: Naples, Rome and Palermo in the lead – News – Ansa.it Naples, Rome, Palermo. These are the provinces in which the suspensions of the citizen’s income are more numerous. The Naples area alone has over 21,500. Sicily, Campania and Lazio the most affected regions (ANSA)

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

