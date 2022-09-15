The Chapecoense, a Brazilian team that became famous to most for a terrible plane crash in 2016, has a strong link with Torino. The two companies are sadly linked in their history due to the air tragedies and both at a corporate and fan level there was immediate proximity after the accident that occurred to the Brazilians. In 2017, Toro also presented a completely green uniform as a tribute to the verdeoro club. Today, on the day Benfica visited Superga, Chapecoense also wanted to show closeness to Turin. Through their social media channels, the Brazilian team showed a detail of their uniforms that inside the collar have the inscription: “United by destiny” exactly like the 2017 Toro green uniform. However, it is not the only dedication in the world grenade because on the back of the Chapecoense shirt you can also read: “Chape and Turin, forever friends ” complete with the Italian flag surrounding the collar. This is a gesture that once again testifies to the closeness between these two teams and which is highlighted by the dedication written on social media by the Brazilians: “United by fate. From bonds built by strength and resilience. For the green of hope. Chape and Turin, forever friends! “