Chargers fire head coach Brandon Staley

The Los Angeles Chargers have made a major decision following their disappointing performance in the playoffs. After a devastating 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the team has decided to part ways with head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco.

Staley, who had been with the team for three years, was unable to turn the team’s fortunes around, finishing with a 24-24 regular-season record and a 0-1 playoff record. The decision to fire Staley comes after a string of disappointing defensive performances, with the team finishing 29th in points allowed and 23rd in yards allowed in 2021 and 21st and 20th in 2022. This year, the team ranks 17th in points allowed and 29th in yards allowed.

This marks only the second time in the team’s history that they have fired a head coach midseason, with the first instance occurring in 1998. Following this decision, the Chargers are now on the lookout for a new head coach and general manager to lead the team.

