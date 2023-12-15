Home » Chargers fire head coach Brandon Staley
Sports

Chargers fire head coach Brandon Staley

by admin
Chargers fire head coach Brandon Staley

The Los Angeles Chargers have made a major decision following their disappointing performance in the playoffs. After a devastating 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the team has decided to part ways with head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco.

Staley, who had been with the team for three years, was unable to turn the team’s fortunes around, finishing with a 24-24 regular-season record and a 0-1 playoff record. The decision to fire Staley comes after a string of disappointing defensive performances, with the team finishing 29th in points allowed and 23rd in yards allowed in 2021 and 21st and 20th in 2022. This year, the team ranks 17th in points allowed and 29th in yards allowed.

This marks only the second time in the team’s history that they have fired a head coach midseason, with the first instance occurring in 1998. Following this decision, the Chargers are now on the lookout for a new head coach and general manager to lead the team.

See also  Yang Yunfei, deputy to the Municipal People's Congress: Taking the Asian Games and the Asian Paralympic Games as an opportunity to pay attention to the development of sports for disabled groups_Hangzhou Net

You may also like

Football teams out of their context

“Sports Powers China Spirit” China Sports Culture Exhibition...

Lamparter celebrates home win in Ramsau

How are the Red Sox going in their...

Cesena-Rimini, Italian Cup: wanted, sought after and deserved

The National Rifle Shooting Team strengthens physical fitness...

probable lineups for the 2023 Club World Cup...

N.B.A. Toumani Camara scores a record 18 points,...

Philips Personal Health Official Bench Partner di Milano...

Ye Shiwen won the gold medal in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy