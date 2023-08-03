Chas McCormick’s Multi-Homer Night Leads Astros to Sweep of Guardians

Title: McCormick’s Heroics Secure Houston Astros’ Victory Over the Cleveland Guardians

Subtitle: Astros sweep series after Valdez’s historic no-hitter

Houston, TX – Chas McCormick emerged as the star of the show once again as he propelled the Houston Astros to a thrilling 3-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday. McCormick’s two home runs brought the Astros’ winning streak to a close and sealed a series sweep.

The Astros came into the game riding high after Framber Valdez made history the day before with the franchise’s 16th no-hitter, leading the team to a 2-0 victory. Seeking to maintain their momentum, Houston wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. McCormick stepped up in the second inning, crushing a two-run shot to give his team an early advantage.

But the resilient Guardians were not to be outdone. They fought back, narrowing the lead with a run in the top of the sixth inning. However, McCormick once again delivered when his team needed him most. In the bottom of the sixth, he unleashed another tiebreaking home run, proving that his hitting prowess knows no bounds. It marked McCormick’s third multi-homer game of his career and his second one this season.

In the ninth inning, the Guardians managed to create some tension. Óscar González reached base on an error, giving the Guardians a glimmer of hope. Yet, Astros’ closer Ryan Pressly took the mound and swiftly struck out Bo Naylor before retiring Gabriel Arias on a fly out. With two outs and the game on the line, Pressly sealed the victory with a strikeout against Steven Kwan, earning his 26th save of the season.

The Guardians had their share of standout performances as well. Venezuelan players González, Gimenez, Rocchio, and Arias made notable contributions to their team’s efforts. González went 3-4 at the plate, scoring once, while Gimenez and Rocchio added one hit each. Arias drove in two of the Guardians’ runs. Meanwhile, Dominican José Ramírez struggled and went hitless in three at-bats.

On the Astros’ side, Dominicans Yainer Díaz and Jeremy Pena had mixed results at the plate, with Díaz going 2-4 and Pena failing to record a hit in five at-bats. Cubans José Abreu and Yordan Alvarez had a productive day, with Abreu contributing a hit and a run, while Alvarez managed two hits. Honduran Mauricio Dubón ended the game without a hit in four at-bats.

With this victory, the Astros further solidify their position as a formidable force in the American League, while the Guardians continue to strive for consistency. As the regular season enters its final stretch, both teams will undoubtedly be looking to build on their performances and make a statement in the coming weeks.

The Astros will now take their winning momentum on the road as they face their next challenge, while the Guardians will regroup and set their sights on future matchups, determined to bounce back stronger than ever.

