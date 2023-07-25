Elly De la Cruz’s Response to Stolen Home Run and Trolling: A Powerful Two-Run Shot

Title: Rookie Reds Sensation Elly De la Cruz Responds in Style after Stolen HR and Trolling Incident

Publication Date: [Date]

MILWAUKEE – The Cincinnati Reds rookie sensation, Elly De la Cruz, delivered a powerful response after having a leadoff home run stolen in Monday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Despite the disappointment, De la Cruz demonstrated his resilience and showcased his incredible talent.

Joey Wiemer of the Brewers robbed De la Cruz of a potential home run, setting the stage for a memorable moment. The stadium’s scoreboard operators decided to have a bit of fun at the expense of the Reds rookie. When De la Cruz stepped up to the plate two innings later, the electronic board displayed a mockingly playful trivia question about the Dominican slugger, suggesting that he almost hit a home run in the first inning but fell short.

Following the game, a reporter informed De la Cruz about the message displayed on the scoreboard. The Reds rookie responded with an intriguing, “Interesting.”

Not one to dwell on missed opportunities, De la Cruz quickly turned the situation around in the most emphatic way possible. In his next at-bat, he blasted a two-run home run that traveled an impressive 456 feet at 113.7 mph, surpassing the Toyota billboard in right-center field and soaring out of the park through one of the stadium’s open windows.

“I’m just trying to do my job,” said the determined Dominican slugger, highlighting his unwavering focus and commitment to his craft.

This home run, which gave the Reds a 2-1 lead, marked De la Cruz’s sixth in his young major league career. However, it was not his longest to date, as his first four-bagger, a commanding 458-foot drive off right-hander Noah Syndergaard, remains his biggest hit, at least for now.

Aside from his offensive prowess, De la Cruz also demonstrated his defensive capabilities in the early innings of the game. As the Brewers attempted a double steal with runners on the corners in the third inning, De la Cruz, covering second base, caught the ball from Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson and threw a pinpoint strike to home plate, successfully putting out William Contreras.

De la Cruz’s exceptional performance throughout the game not only showcased his raw talent but also proved his ability to rebound from setbacks. Despite the stolen home run and the mocking message on the scoreboard, the rookie Reds sensation responded with an unforgettable display of power and skill.

It is clear that Elly De la Cruz has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in Major League Baseball. His unwavering determination and positive response to adversity set him apart and make him an exciting player to watch in the future.

This story was reported by Tim Stebbins for MLB.com.

[Insert related images/video]

Note: This news article is based on the provided content and does not reflect actual events.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

