AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE 16GB: A New Graphics Card with Impressive VRAM

Title: AMD Set to Launch AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE 16GB: New Graphics Card with Real Card Photos Revealed

AMD, the renowned graphics card manufacturer, surprised enthusiasts with the upcoming launch of a new graphics card. Originally, it was expected that the company would unveil the AMD Radeon RX 7800 and RX 7700 series. However, recent reports indicate that AMD is ready to release the AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE, equipped with an impressive 16GB VRAM.

According to foreign media outlet VideoCardz, a tweet from @Momomo_us hinted at the upcoming release of the AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE. The tweet simply stated “28 GRE,” leaving enthusiasts guessing. However, considering the context, the words “GRE” are undoubtedly referring to the AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE, while “28” could imply a launch date set for July 28th.

Shortly after, Twitter user @wxnod shared several photos of the AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE, confirming its existence. The images reveal that the card will feature a striking design courtesy of Sapphire, including three large fans and a three-slot design. Additionally, it will come equipped with 2 HDMI and 2 DP outputs, powered by 2 8-pin connectors with a BIOS switch, ARGB header, and fan connector.

Rumors suggest that the AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE 16GB may only be available in China, leaving its worldwide release uncertain. However, it is relatively easy to procure Chinese products in Taiwan, offering hope for interested individuals who reside outside of China.

In terms of specifications, the AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE is expected to house 84 RDNA 3 computing units, matching the core configuration of the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT. Notably, the memory bandwidth will be reduced to 256 bits, while the VRAM remains at an impressive 16GB. Reports also indicate that the RX 7900 GRE will have a 300W TGP, identical clock speeds to the RX 7900 XT (overclocked up to 2395 MHz), and a memory speed of 20 Gbps.

Twitter user @Olrak29 noticed that the Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 GRE employs a relatively small fixing bracket compared to the 7900 XT. This suggests the possibility of a smaller chip package for the Navi 31 SKU, with a reduced capacitor area on the back of the PCB and under the Navi 31 GPU.

While the price for the AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE remains unknown, it is expected to be lower than the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT, which has an official suggested price of $849. However, AMD has not officially confirmed the existence of this graphics card, leading to speculations that it may be available in limited quantities initially, potentially only in China.

